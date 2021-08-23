Dodge County road projects nearing completion

JUNEAU — Dodge County will have repaired 33 miles of roads by the time this year’s road construction season is complete. A large part come from bonds for $9.1 million to pay for many of the projects.
Work has been proceeding well, according to Highway Commissioner Brian Field. Dry conditions, while not beneficial to farmers, are good for building and resurfacing roads.
“The weather this year was really helpful for us,” said Field. “We’re not done of course, by any means, because that’s a lot of roads. But it’s going well. Right now we’re about two-thirds done with the projects we have slated for this year”
The figure translates into 31 miles of rehab and repave. Two miles of total reconstruction are happening on Highway M.
“It’s very expensive per mile but it’s very important to do,” said Field. “Thanks to the county board vote we are able to make safety improvements and make our roads god for the future. This is a great opportunity for us and we’re hoping to do about the same next year.”
Resurfacing projects for 2021 include:
- CTH M (CTH E – CTH JM) reconstruction 2.17 miles, $3 million
- CTH BB (STH 19 – STH 60) 9.1 miles, $2,55 million
- CTH I (STH 26 – STH 49) 4.21, $1.3 million
- CTH TW (STH 28 – Kekoskee) 2.66 miles, $899,000
- CTH TW (CTH V – CTH WT) 1.89 miles, $620,000
- CTH AC (Randolph – CTH C) 1.6 miles, $496,000
- CTH CP (CTH G – Derge Park) 2.3 miles, $623,300
- CTH S (CTH WS – CTH P) 3.2 miles, $992,000
- CTH S (CTH WS – Iron Ridge) .6 miles, $186,000
- CTH EM (CTH ME – CTH R) 5.6 miles, $1.46 million
- Totals 33.33 miles, $12,12 million
The projects are being funded by a combination of property tax allocation, sales tax allocation borrowed funds, municipal cost share agreements, state transportation grants and borrowed funds.
The $9.1 million in borrowing has a total interest cost of $390,000 over 10 years and a true interest of 0.74 percent. Money is to be repaid through a debt service tax levy. A similar sale is expected next year to bring road repairs in line with the wishes of the public, as determined by a taxpayer survey promoted last July and August. A total of 672 people responded, showing a majority in favor of spending more on Dodge County roads.
A report presented in August 2020 shows that there are 321 miles of county roads in poor to average condition, and 224 miles of county roads in average to excellent condition. With decreasing state road aid, road repairs have dropped over time. Utilizing the existing budget of funds, including sales tax and state/federal grants, a total of 10 miles of roadway were repaired or replaced annually prior to this year.
“This is the most refreshing approach that I’ve been a part of in a very long time and I know that we can make a difference here,” said Field in December 2020. “The record low interest rates make this appealing and possible. That and the fact that our public supports it and the need is easily demonstrated. Next year we’re hoping to do about the same amount as we did this year, with another section of Highway M and another 30 miles or so of rehab and repair.”
Ehlers Inc. earlier estimated a cost of $650,000 in interest over the 10-year life of the first $9 million bond. With the revised $390,000 in interest, costs of principal and interest will mean a rise of $22 annually for the owner of a $175,000 house (the average home value in Dodge County).