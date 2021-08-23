Dodge County road projects nearing completion

The projects are being funded by a combination of property tax allocation, sales tax allocation borrowed funds, municipal cost share agreements, state transportation grants and borrowed funds.

The $9.1 million in borrowing has a total interest cost of $390,000 over 10 years and a true interest of 0.74 percent. Money is to be repaid through a debt service tax levy. A similar sale is expected next year to bring road repairs in line with the wishes of the public, as determined by a taxpayer survey promoted last July and August. A total of 672 people responded, showing a majority in favor of spending more on Dodge County roads.

A report presented in August 2020 shows that there are 321 miles of county roads in poor to average condition, and 224 miles of county roads in average to excellent condition. With decreasing state road aid, road repairs have dropped over time. Utilizing the existing budget of funds, including sales tax and state/federal grants, a total of 10 miles of roadway were repaired or replaced annually prior to this year.