Dodge County's Clearview director moving on: Executive there for just over one year

JUNEAU — After a year and two weeks, Clearview Nursing Home’s executive director is moving on.

Deanna Wilson, in an email to county board supervisors on Dec. 12, submitted her resignation and announced that she had accepted the position of vice president of campus operations at Oakwood Village, Prairie Ridge Campus, in Madison.

“I was contacted by a recruiting firm and I received a job offer that was very difficult to turn down,” Wilson said Tuesday. “I have very much enjoyed my time with Clearview. I value the relationships that I have built with the Administrative Team, employees, residents, and family members. I have had great working relationships with the Dodge County Management Council members, with the Health Facilities Committee, the County Board of Supervisors and County Administrator Jim Mielke. I will leave Clearview with very positive memories of my time here. We have made some policy changes that I believe will be beneficial for staff recruitment and retention.”

Wilson had been leading the facility’s team since Jan. 2, 2019. The vacancy was created when longtime director Jane Hooper decided to pursue other interests. Hooper led the charge to construct a new facility in 2011-’12, and to remove its operating costs from the county’s tax levy.