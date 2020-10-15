Dodge County school, business and public officials urge mask wearing

She added, “We have had 19 deaths so far. To put that into perspective up until Sept. 5 we had only five deaths. That means in six weeks we have more than tripled our deaths. Right now we’re seeing roughly 50 new cases each day, which is very high.”

The county has been holding free testing events once a month, and will soon offer those tests each week.

Foster stressed taking known precautions to halt the spread of illness.

“It all comes down to personal responsibility,” she said. “I have grave concerns about our ability to meet the health care in this community unless we cannot get a handle on the things. We need you to avoid social gatherings. We need you to wash your hands. We need you to mask up. We need you to social distance.”

She admitted that she hates it all, but that she will not risk the health of family, friends, or members of the community by not following those protocols. She added that the hospital is at 91 percent of its vacancy capacity, and may soon be unable to keep pace with local health needs.

On Wednesday 37 staff members were home due to COVID contact or illness.