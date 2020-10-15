Dodge County school, business and public officials urge mask wearing

Health, education, community and business leaders agree that wearing masks will slow the spread of COVID-19 in Dodge County.
That opinion was expressed universally at a Zoom video conference held Wednesday morning, titled “Beaver Dam Business Forum: COVID-19 in our community.”
Nearly 160 people participated the event hosted by the Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce.
Guest speakers included Abby Sauer, Dodge County Public Health Officer; Angelia Foster, Chief Administrative Officer, Marshfield Medical Clinic – Beaver Dam; Mark DiStefano, Beaver Dam Unified School District Superintendent; and Seth Rehbaum, Human Resources Manager-Manufacturing, Kraft Heinz.
Beaver Dam Mayor Becky Glewen and Chamber Executive Director Tracy Propst moderated.
“We’re seeing rising COVID infection numbers and there’s a lot of concern being expressed to me by area citizens, health providers, educators and business owners,” Glewen said. “All are dramatically affected. This meeting will serve to provide information and get community feedback on COVID spread and how to manage its impacts.”
“We tend to set a new record every week recording the number of new cases we’re getting,” said Sauer. “As of today we’re at 2,733 positive cases and about 800 active cases, which means they are in isolation right now. About a month ago we were running at 200 active cases, so the numbers have greatly increased. We’re feeling that pressure at the public health department because we like to call them and talk to them and do an interview to do contract tracing and identify the people they may have spread it to.”
She added, “We have had 19 deaths so far. To put that into perspective up until Sept. 5 we had only five deaths. That means in six weeks we have more than tripled our deaths. Right now we’re seeing roughly 50 new cases each day, which is very high.”
The county has been holding free testing events once a month, and will soon offer those tests each week.
Foster stressed taking known precautions to halt the spread of illness.
“It all comes down to personal responsibility,” she said. “I have grave concerns about our ability to meet the health care in this community unless we cannot get a handle on the things. We need you to avoid social gatherings. We need you to wash your hands. We need you to mask up. We need you to social distance.”
She admitted that she hates it all, but that she will not risk the health of family, friends, or members of the community by not following those protocols. She added that the hospital is at 91 percent of its vacancy capacity, and may soon be unable to keep pace with local health needs.
On Wednesday 37 staff members were home due to COVID contact or illness.
“That’s going to have an impact on the way that we can provide services and the way that we can support to the community,” she said. “I would continue to ask the community to do their part. We need to get this under control.”
Support Local Journalism
The hospital recently launched a “Mask Up for Me” campaign to promote that safety measure. Foster shared a story about a staffer who spends 14 hours a day in protective apparel and faces unmasked individuals when going to the grocery store. The nurse’s safety is at risk, along with the people who will suffer if she is no longer able to work.
“We have to stay the course or we’ll be in a much worse position," she said. "You have to mask up to protect yourself and to protect us so we can be here to take care of the ones that are the must vulnerable.”
As for those who doubt the value of wearing masks she challenges, “If they didn’t work we wouldn’t have been wearing them in surgery for more than 100 years.”
She urged citizens to email their county board supervisors to urge enacting a mask-wearing mandate. Local action, she urges, would help more than waiting for something at the state or federal level to do so.
DiStefano spoke about the Beaver Dam School District.
“As of last week there were 21 active staff cases we were managing,” he said. “We had about 200 to 250 associated quarantines not necessarily related to the staff cases, but also to other close contact situations. As of last week the total percent of positives within our staff was .56 and 6.87 percent of our students and staff were quarantined. We would obviously like zeroes across the board, but it was still manageable at that time.”
He agreed with Sauer that spread can usually be traced back to large gatherings, and to not following safety protocols such as mask wearing and social distancing.
“Our district, our board, our administrative team and our staff are committed to trying to offer as much in-person learning as we can. We know the value of in-person learning. In order to sustain that we need our community to collectively try to control the variables that it can control. People can inadvertently devastate schools by not doing the things that they need to do to the best of their abilities. We can all contribute positively to navigating this.”
DiStefano's message was supported Thursday when it was announced that Beaver Dam High School is closed and other district schools will close on Monday due to staff shortages. Schools will reopen on Oct. 26.
Rehbaum summarized the extreme precautions followed at the Beaver Dam Kraft-Heinz facility, where Philadelphia Cream Cheese and other cream cheese products are manufactured. The plant has 250 employees working in three shifts, seven days a week.
“Our goal is to make sure that our workplace is safer for our employees than being out, even in the general community,” he said. “So if there’s something that we can do to promote safety and cleanliness we look to try to implement that into our workplace.”
One dramatic example is an automated scanning system that takes employees’ temperatures and also checks for face masks.
“If you’re not wearing a mask, it won’t let you in the door.” He said.
Cloth masks are provided and must be changed at intervals for the sake of cleanliness. Staff are hired to sanitize common areas 24-7. Lines are sanitized every four hours and workers must wash their hands every two hours. Employees are spaced six feet apart in all areas.
No visitors are allowed in the plant.
Employees are encouraged to stay home if they are sick or showing symptoms of COVID 19. A doctor’s excuse is required to return if symptoms are related to the pandemic.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.