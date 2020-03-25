Dodge County schools providing food for the kids

In order to minimize how many times people need to leave their homes, the Horicon School District will change its pickup days starting Monday. Food will be available from 7:30-10:30 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. There will be two breakfasts and lunches provided for each child on Mondays and Wednesdays and one on Friday.

The Beaver Dam Unified School District will distribute meals Monday, Wednesday and Thursday of next week from 4 to 6 p.m. at the following locations: Beaver Dam High School, 500 Gould St.; Waterworks Park, 800 Denning Ave.; First Lutheran Church, 311 W. Mackie St.; and Habitat for Humanity Restore, 1022 Madison St.

All locations will be drive-up service. People only need to roll down their window and let staff know how many children need meals. Two breakfasts and lunches will be provided per child on Monday and Thursday, and one breakfast and lunch will be provided Wednesday.

Children do not have to be present to get the meals, and they can also receive the meals without a parent.

For example, on the Mayville School District’s Facebook page Wednesday, students were shown riding bikes or walking to pick up a free meal.