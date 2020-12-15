Dodge County seeing increase in meth arrests

JUNEAU — Arrests and court cases in Dodge County for the highly addictive stimulant methamphetamine have been going up over the last year.
Becky Bell, Dodge County Health and Human Services director, said that cocaine and heroin continue to have higher numbers of people going into treatment with only a few seeking treatment over the last few years for methamphetamine. But in 2020, there has been 15 people seeking treatment for methamphetamine.
"It has hit our county," Bell said.
Over the last two weeks, four people have been charged with felony counts in Dodge County Circuit Courts related to possession of methamphetamine.
One of the first big arrests in Dodge County that Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt recalled was in 2017.
On Nov. 17, 2017, the Dodge County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force and Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigations, conducted an operation which led to the arrest of Michael Marks for possession of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Marks was arrested following a traffic stop and subsequent search warrant that was conducted at Mark’s Trucking, 520 E. Burnett St.
The Fox Valley area has been hit hard, Schmidt said.
“When we were dealing with heroin, methamphetamine was a big drug in that part of the state,” Schmidt said.
It has had a steady increase into Dodge County, Schmidt said. In 2018, there were 3 arrests for methamphetamines made by Dodge County Sheriff Deputies. In 2019, there were 5 arrests for methamphetamines by deputies and the numbers went up into two digits in 2020 with 10 arrests.
The Dodge County Sheriff Office arrests do not include the number of arrests made by municipal police departments.
“With methamphetamine, a person becomes more excitable and aggressive,” Schmidt said.
Bell said that the people they have seen on the drug tend to not follow through with treatment.
"It is a highly addictive drug," Bell said. "Meth can cause drug induced psychosis. They come in during a crisis and do not follow up afterwards."
Methamphetamine increases the chemical dopamine in the brain. Schmidt said some signs of the drug use are: hyperactivity, noticeable weight loss, skin sores, agitating easily, erratic sleep patterns, mood swings, outbursts and changes in appearance.
The drug normally comes in a powder form such as crystal meth which can be cooked up and shot up like some other drugs, Schmidt said.
One recovering addict who found help in Dodge County warns it should be a concern for area citizens.
“This is going to be the most popular nationwide drug, because it does not discriminate," Jeremy Reahard said.
Reahard is originally from Florida and said his relationship with drugs began early while his mother had her own addiction issues.
“She disappeared for a couple of years, so I was raised by a lot of people,” Reahard said.
Reahard said a lot of times he raised himself. He has served time both as a juvenile and an adult and has used many drugs including heroin, cocaine, pills and meth.
He said he began using meth more regularly after entering treatment for heroin in 2018 and bounced around the United States, encountering drug abuse in places like Kentucky and North Dakota.
“I always wanted to quit, but I didn’t know how,” Reahard said. “I made the decision five months ago.”
He reached out to someone in the SMART Recovery program, but was having issues finding help because he was on suboxone — until he found help in Beaver Dam.
Bridges of Dodge County runs a sober house, Joe’s House, to support men recovering from struggles with addiction. The house is named after Joe Hartt, who died of a heroin overdose in 2012.
“People in this town went beyond what I’d expect to help me,” Reahard said.
He said that compared to heroin, meth is less physical to get off of and more mental.
Meth is also cheaper than other drugs because it last longer, Reahard said.
People can overdose on methamphetamine but it is not as deadly as heroin, Schmidt said. In fact some people have used the drug in order to get over heroin addiction.
“Some are not able to switch from heroin,” Schmidt said.
Heroin is still an issue in Dodge County along with some drugs that have been in the area for longer: cocaine and marijuana. Schmidt said the four make up the most prevalent drugs in the area.
Schmidt said they are interested in who is selling the drug and many of their arrests come during traffic stops after the officer or deputy sees signs of drug use.
“Methamphetamines concern us and the public because it agitates people and they become aggressive to other people and law enforcement,” Schmidt said.
Schmidt urged people who are concerned with their loved one’s drug use to work with their family physician or Dodge County Human Services.
“Do it early before it gets out of control,” Schmidt said.
Reahard warns that someone has to be ready for help.
“Nothing can be done to help anyone until they are ready to help themselves,” Reahard said. “They won’t stop until they are ready to stop. You can’t stop for others.”
At this point, Reahard works two jobs while attending multiple therapy and addiction recovery groups. He wants to start helping others and plans to volunteer his time sitting with people on hospice at the time of their deaths.
“I came to the conclusion that the best way to help myself is by helping others,” Reahard said. “I am putting my faith in God and letting my life be put back together as he feels.”
Dodge County Human Services does not report drug use to law enforcement and a person does not need insurance to access help through the county, Bell said.
Anyone who needs help or needs information about helping someone with an addiction can contact an intake worker by calling 386-4094. Those in crisis may ask to speak to a crisis worker.
