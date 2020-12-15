Dodge County seeing increase in meth arrests

He said that compared to heroin, meth is less physical to get off of and more mental.

Meth is also cheaper than other drugs because it last longer, Reahard said.

People can overdose on methamphetamine but it is not as deadly as heroin, Schmidt said. In fact some people have used the drug in order to get over heroin addiction.

“Some are not able to switch from heroin,” Schmidt said.

Heroin is still an issue in Dodge County along with some drugs that have been in the area for longer: cocaine and marijuana. Schmidt said the four make up the most prevalent drugs in the area.

Schmidt said they are interested in who is selling the drug and many of their arrests come during traffic stops after the officer or deputy sees signs of drug use.

“Methamphetamines concern us and the public because it agitates people and they become aggressive to other people and law enforcement,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt urged people who are concerned with their loved one’s drug use to work with their family physician or Dodge County Human Services.

“Do it early before it gets out of control,” Schmidt said.