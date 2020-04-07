Dodge County Sheriff offers details about jail precautions

JUNEAU – The staff at Dodge County Jail is taking steps to reduce the chances of new inmates infecting existing inmates with COVID-19.
Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said the visitations for inmates are temporarily suspended, but they are still admitting inmates.
“As people are arrested, we will accept them,” Schmidt said. “If they are ill, they will be medically cleared first. We have been able to reduce the transports that are occurring from other locations with the help of others in the court system, so the number of incoming inmates has been reduced.”
No staff members nor inmates have been tested for coronavirus, Schmidt said.
“Our inmate population has been healthy and we are doing everything we can to keep them that way,” Schmidt said. “Any new inmates that come in are being placed in separate sections to keep them away from inmates that have been in the facility and healthy. We are doing our best to limit movement within the jail as well. We have ramped up our disinfection of our jail and doing our best to keep it as clean as possible.”
There are Huber inmates placed on GPS home monitoring as determined by the crimes they are serving time for, Schmidt said. There are still Huber inmates staying in the jail.
“Any Huber inmate who returns to the jail is also placed in a separate section isolated from those who have remained in the facility and are healthy,” Schmidt said.
There is a plan in place if an inmate does contract coronavirus.
“We have medical cells available for inmates who need to be quarantined which the ventilation is not shared with the rest of our facility," Schmidt said. “Our jail is set up to isolate someone with a sickness at any time, even outside of COVID-19 times.”
