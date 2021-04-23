Dodge County Sheriff’s app used by over 2,000 people

JUNEAU – Dodge County Sheriff’s Office released an app a month ago that has already been utilized by more than 2,000 people to stay up to date with notifications from the sheriff’s office.

Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said he was aware of other law enforcement agencies having similar apps, such as the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. Dodge County’s app was launched March 26.

“It’s a great tool to provide additional resources to the citizens,” Schmidt said.

With more people using their cellular phones than computers, Schmidt said that he felt it was important to offer the app. Information is still released in other traditional ways.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office smartphone app was developed by TheSheriffApp.com, a division of OCV.

Those using the app can submit tips, receive push notification, view jail information, the most wanted list for the county, and submit an incident report.

Those with an urgent need should still call or text 911, Schmidt said but there are incident forms that go directly to dispatch for non-emergency reports that are minor and do not need an immediate response.