Dodge County Sheriff’s app used by over 2,000 people

JUNEAU – Dodge County Sheriff’s Office released an app a month ago that has already been utilized by more than 2,000 people to stay up to date with notifications from the sheriff’s office.
Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said he was aware of other law enforcement agencies having similar apps, such as the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. Dodge County’s app was launched March 26.
“It’s a great tool to provide additional resources to the citizens,” Schmidt said.
With more people using their cellular phones than computers, Schmidt said that he felt it was important to offer the app. Information is still released in other traditional ways.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office smartphone app was developed by TheSheriffApp.com, a division of OCV.
Those using the app can submit tips, receive push notification, view jail information, the most wanted list for the county, and submit an incident report.
Those with an urgent need should still call or text 911, Schmidt said but there are incident forms that go directly to dispatch for non-emergency reports that are minor and do not need an immediate response.
“It frees up dispatch time while they are taking phone calls,” Schmidt said.
The list of inmates in the Dodge County Jail are updated daily, and Schmidt said that Smart 911 can be accessed where people can submit info that law enforcement can use when a 911 call is made including pets or children in the home.
There is also opportunities to learn more about fundraisers.
Schmidt said the most popular part of the app is the push notifications of press releases and emergency information can quickly be accessed on your phone.
After that, jail information, most wanted, inmate search and incident reports are viewed, Schmidt said.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office app is available for download for free by searching “Dodge Sheriff WI.”