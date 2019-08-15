A Fond du Lac man who eluded law enforcement Thursday morning was taken into custody without incident at 8:58 p.m. Thursday by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.
Richard D. Erdmann, 35, of Fond du Lac fled the Royal Oaks Motel, W4419 Highway 33, in the town of Hubbard when officers tried to make contact with him around 8:30 a.m.
He escaped to an adjacent marsh and was unable to be located due to the very wet terrain.
According to a press release, a Wisconsin State Patrol aircraft equipped with cameras was called to assist in searching. Media aircraft in the area hindered the safe operation of the State Patrol aircraft and they abandoned their search. The sheriff’s office and other agencies utilized drone technology to search the area, along with K-9 units and other law enforcement on the ground.
Erdmann was wanted on multiple felony warrants.
No additional information is available at this time.
