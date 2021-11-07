 Skip to main content
Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is searching for missing woman who could be in danger
Dodge County Sheriff's Office is searching for missing woman who could be in danger

TOWN OF LEBANON – Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is searching for town of Lebanon woman who is missing and potentially in danger.

According to a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff’s office is investigating an incident that occurred in Hidden Meadows Mobile Home Park, W4390 County CW. As a result of this incident, law enforcement determined Amanda Bahr, 32, who lives in Hidden Meadows Mobile Home Park is missing and potentially in danger. Jesse Lafferty, 29, also of Hidden Meadows Mobile Home Park is a person of interest whom police would like to talk to. There is no vehicle information available at this time as all vehicles are accounted for.

“It is believed that the residents of Hidden Meadows Mobile Home Park are safe to go about their day, but please keep an eye out for these two individuals and contact the sheriff’s office immediately if they are seen,” Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said in a press release. “Please do not approach them but it is preferred that you contact us and notify us of their whereabouts. Of course as always, please lock your homes and vehicles as that is always the best practice to protect you and your property.”

This incident stems from a domestic incident that occurred at about 1:08 a.m. Sunday morning. As a result of that incident, there are concerns for Amanda Bahr’s welfare. Jesse Lafferty also has two warrants for his arrest.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of either Amanda Bahr or Jesse Lafferty are asked to call 911 or contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s office at 920-386-3726.

Amanda Bahr

BAHR

 DODGE COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE, Contributed
Jesse Lafferty

LAFFERTY

 DODGE COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE, Contributed
