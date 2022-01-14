Dodge County Sheriff’s Office pursues accreditation

JUNEAU – Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has begun the process for accreditation that has only been achieved by a few sheriff’s offices in Wisconsin.
The accreditation comes from the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Accreditation Group. There are 46 law enforcement agencies in the state that have received the accreditation with three of them being sheriff’s offices: Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office and Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.
Schmidt said the sheriff’s office is working toward the accreditation by making sure the policies are in the format consistent with what is used and kept up to date by policy experts and lawyers who use the program Lexipol.
The accreditation program has 49 core standards. Schmidt said the process helps law enforcement agencies evaluate and improve their overall performance by adopting law enforcement best practices.
“We started the accreditation process in late November or early December,” Schmidt said. “We have already adopted many of the procedures.”
He said there are several benefits for accreditation including: promoting excellence and professionalism in law enforcement through voluntary compliance using best practices; providing an avenue for confidence and pride of the agency and staff; confidence in the management of the sheriff’s office; confidence in the consistency of the staff and sheriff’s office; best practices could reduce insurance costs; allowing networking and collaboration with other agencies, and potential monetary savings for the municipal insurance carrier.
The process for the accreditation normally takes three years, but Schmidt said he believes Dodge County will be done in 2023 with most of the work being done this year. Dodge County was awarded a $75,000 federal grant to complete the process.
Beaver Dam Police and Dodge County Sheriff Office face off in softball game
softball001.jpg
softball002.jpg
softball003.jpg
softball004.jpg
softball005.jpg
softball006.jpg
softball007.jpg
softball008.jpg
softball009.jpg
softball010.jpg
softball011.jpg
softball012.jpg
softball013.jpg
softball014.jpg
softball015.jpg
softball016.jpg
softball017.jpg
softball018.jpg
softball019.jpg
softball020.jpg
softball021.jpg
softball022.jpg
softball023.jpg
softball024.jpg
softball025.jpg
softball026.jpg
softball027.jpg
softball028.jpg
softball029.jpg
softball030.jpg
softball031.jpg
softball032.jpg
softball033.jpg
softball034.jpg
softball035.jpg
softball036.jpg
softball037.jpg
softball038.jpg
softball039.jpg
softball040.jpg
softball041.jpg
softball042.jpg
softball043.jpg
softball044.jpg
softball045.jpg
softball046.jpg
softball047.jpg
softball048.jpg
softball049.jpg
softball050.jpg
softball051.jpg
softball052.jpg
softball053.jpg
softball054.jpg
softball055.jpg
softball056.jpg
softball057.jpg
softball058.jpg
softball059.jpg
softball060.jpg
softball061.jpg
softball062.jpg
softball063.jpg
softball064.jpg
softball065.jpg
softball066.jpg
softball067.jpg
softball068.jpg
softball069.jpg
softball070.jpg
softball071.jpg
softball072.jpg
softball073.jpg
softball074.jpg
softball075.jpg
softball076.jpg
softball077.jpg
softball078.jpg
softball079.jpg
softball080.jpg
softball081.jpg
softball082.jpg
softball083.jpg
softball084.jpg
softball085.jpg
softball086.jpg
softball087.jpg
softball088.jpg
softball089.jpg
softball090.jpg
softball091.jpg
softball092.jpg
softball093.jpg
softball094.jpg
softball095.jpg
softball096.jpg
softball097.jpg
softball098.jpg
softball099.jpg
softball100.jpg
softball101.jpg
softball102.jpg
softball103.jpg
softball104.jpg
softball105.jpg
softball106.jpg
softball107.jpg
softball108.jpg
softball109.jpg
softball110.jpg
softball001 - Copy.jpg
Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.