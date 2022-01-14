Dodge County Sheriff’s Office pursues accreditation

JUNEAU – Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has begun the process for accreditation that has only been achieved by a few sheriff’s offices in Wisconsin.

The accreditation comes from the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Accreditation Group. There are 46 law enforcement agencies in the state that have received the accreditation with three of them being sheriff’s offices: Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office and Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

Schmidt said the sheriff’s office is working toward the accreditation by making sure the policies are in the format consistent with what is used and kept up to date by policy experts and lawyers who use the program Lexipol.

The accreditation program has 49 core standards. Schmidt said the process helps law enforcement agencies evaluate and improve their overall performance by adopting law enforcement best practices.

“We started the accreditation process in late November or early December,” Schmidt said. “We have already adopted many of the procedures.”