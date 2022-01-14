 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dodge County Sheriff’s Office pursues accreditation
Dodge County Sheriff's Office pursues accreditation

Dodge County Sheriff’s Office underway in process to seek accreditation

Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt, right, goes over some documents on Tuesday with Dodge County Captain Chad Enright. Enright and Lieutenant Christine Churchill applied for a $75,000 grant to aid in the sheriff's office with the accreditation process with the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Accreditation Group.

 TERRI PEDERSON, Daily Citizen

JUNEAU – Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has begun the process for accreditation that has only been achieved by a few sheriff’s offices in Wisconsin.

The Dodge County Law Enforcement Memorial was held on Wednesday in Juneau. 

The accreditation comes from the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Accreditation Group. There are 46 law enforcement agencies in the state that have received the accreditation with three of them being sheriff’s offices: Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office and Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

Schmidt said the sheriff’s office is working toward the accreditation by making sure the policies are in the format consistent with what is used and kept up to date by policy experts and lawyers who use the program Lexipol.

The accreditation program has 49 core standards. Schmidt said the process helps law enforcement agencies evaluate and improve their overall performance by adopting law enforcement best practices.

“We started the accreditation process in late November or early December,” Schmidt said. “We have already adopted many of the procedures.”

He said there are several benefits for accreditation including: promoting excellence and professionalism in law enforcement through voluntary compliance using best practices; providing an avenue for confidence and pride of the agency and staff; confidence in the management of the sheriff’s office; confidence in the consistency of the staff and sheriff’s office; best practices could reduce insurance costs; allowing networking and collaboration with other agencies, and potential monetary savings for the municipal insurance carrier.

The process for the accreditation normally takes three years, but Schmidt said he believes Dodge County will be done in 2023 with most of the work being done this year. Dodge County was awarded a $75,000 federal grant to complete the process.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

