 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dodge County Sheriff’s Office releases app
0 comments
alert top story

Dodge County Sheriff’s Office releases app

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Dodge County Sheriff squad tight crop
DODGE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

JUNEAU – The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office now has a smartphone app that can be used for submitting a tip, viewing warrants, submitting an incident report and more.

Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said the app will serve as a new way for the sheriff’s office to connect with Dodge County residents and visitors, providing information quickly and efficiently to anyone with a smartphone.

“Over 80 percent of people in the United States own and use smartphones as their primary means of communication,” Schmidt said. “A mobile app offers us a better way to alert, inform and prepare the public. Our app provides the ability to reach and serve our citizens where they are: their smartphones.”

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office smartphone app was developed by TheSheriffApp.com, a division of OCV. The app offers quick access to items of public interest and is easy to use. Users can:

• Submit a tip

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

• View warrants

• Access COVID-19 updates and resources

• Receive push notifications

• View the most wanted criminals in Dodge County

• Connect to the organization’s social media platforms

• Submit an incident report

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office app is available for download for free by searching “Dodge Sheriff WI.”

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden pressed on filibuster reform, border issues

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News