Dodge County Sheriff’s Office releases app

JUNEAU – The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office now has a smartphone app that can be used for submitting a tip, viewing warrants, submitting an incident report and more.

Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said the app will serve as a new way for the sheriff’s office to connect with Dodge County residents and visitors, providing information quickly and efficiently to anyone with a smartphone.

“Over 80 percent of people in the United States own and use smartphones as their primary means of communication,” Schmidt said. “A mobile app offers us a better way to alert, inform and prepare the public. Our app provides the ability to reach and serve our citizens where they are: their smartphones.”

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office smartphone app was developed by TheSheriffApp.com, a division of OCV. The app offers quick access to items of public interest and is easy to use. Users can:

• Submit a tip

• View warrants

• Access COVID-19 updates and resources

• Receive push notifications

• View the most wanted criminals in Dodge County

• Connect to the organization’s social media platforms