Dodge County Sheriff’s Office search for Huber inmate

According to a press release, the inmate is Robert Lee Haley, 30. Haley has active arrest warrants through Dodge County and the Department of Corrections. He has no current address but does have a previous address in Beaver Dam, WI.

The sheriff’s office asks for the assistance of the public in providing information to assist in apprehending Robert Haley. If you have information on the whereabouts of Haley, please do not make contact with him. Your safety is our priority and we do not want the public placing themselves in harm’s way. We ask that you contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at (920)386-3726 or your local law enforcement agency.