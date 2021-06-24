Dodge County Sheriff’s Office seeks information on identity of suspected theft

TOWN OF BEAVER DAM – The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft from the Best Dam Bait Shop that occurred between 9 and 10 p.m. Monday.
Best Dam Bait Shop, 1132 S. Madison St., provides fishing bait and other merchandise, on the honor system, in order to keep the business open for purchases at all times of the day. However, that trust was broken Monday evening and multiple items of live bait and clothing with the business’ name and logo were removed from the store, without being paid for, according to the press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.
If anyone knows the identity of the man in the attached surveillance photo, or has other information about the incident, contact the sheriff's office. People with information may remain anonymous and information may be submitted by phone, email, the sheriff’s office website, or the sheriff’s office app, directed to Sergeant Eric Krueger for case # 21-19743