Dodge County Sheriff says Highway 33 was not a factor in recent crashes

JUNEAU – Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said Highway 33 conditions were not a significant factor in a pair of fatal crashes that occurred recently and safe driving practices could have made a big difference.

“They all had different causes and none were related to Highway 33 except for being on Highway 33,” Schmidt said.

Three accidents occurred in June on Highway 33 which led to the death of four people in two of the crashes on different stretches of Highway 33 in Dodge County.

The three obvious causes of the accidents was a vehicle crossing the center line, one driver failed to notice another vehicle stopped in traffic in order to make a left hand turn and traveling around construction.

“All three of them had some variation of not paying attention, and the accidents could have happened on any highway,” Schmidt said.

Dodge County has had six fatalities in 2020 so far this year. And in recent years, 2018 and 2020, Dodge County had the lowest number of traffic fatalities in recorded history, Schmidt said.

