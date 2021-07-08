Dodge County Sheriff says Highway 33 was not a factor in recent crashes

JUNEAU – Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said Highway 33 conditions were not a significant factor in a pair of fatal crashes that occurred recently and safe driving practices could have made a big difference.
“They all had different causes and none were related to Highway 33 except for being on Highway 33,” Schmidt said.
Three accidents occurred in June on Highway 33 which led to the death of four people in two of the crashes on different stretches of Highway 33 in Dodge County.
The three obvious causes of the accidents was a vehicle crossing the center line, one driver failed to notice another vehicle stopped in traffic in order to make a left hand turn and traveling around construction.
“All three of them had some variation of not paying attention, and the accidents could have happened on any highway,” Schmidt said.
Dodge County has had six fatalities in 2020 so far this year. And in recent years, 2018 and 2020, Dodge County had the lowest number of traffic fatalities in recorded history, Schmidt said.
There are many things drivers can do to stay aware while driving including focusing on things that are 12 seconds down the road from you while driving. Schmidt said the distance will vary based on your speed. You can gauge the distance by choosing a landmark and timing yourself as you travel down the road.
Schmidt said you can use the distance to scan the road in front of you.
“It is also important to have a safe distance between vehicles, so you can stop if you have to stop,” Schmidt said. “Good defensive driving anticipates what other drivers might do as you approach. Be prepared for drivers to blow stop signs, cross the center line or make an aggressive maneuver.”
In the car’s cabin, Schmidt said drivers should avoid distractions like answering phones or texting and be careful when changing radio stations.
“Keep your hands on the wheel and eyes on the road,” Schmidt said.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office does identify where accidents occur more frequently and increases traffic enforcement in those areas. Some of the highways where they see the most crashes are Highway 33, Highway 151 and Highway 60.
“The family members of those who passed away suffered a great loss,” Schmidt said. “Please drive safely so another family does not have to experience a great loss like that.”