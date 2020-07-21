Dodge County Sheriff says most huber inmates on house arrest after complaints on ex-officer's home monitoring

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Most Huber inmates in Dodge County are being kept on electronic monitoring in their homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sheriff Dale Schmidt announced Tuesday after controversy surrounding an ex-police officer not staying jail.

When a judge sentences someone convicted of a crime to jail custody, they may allow for Huber privileges, where the person convicted can leave custody of the jail to work, go to medical appointments and attend to other obligations as set by the court. However, Wisconsin law gives the sheriff the authority to determine how exactly someone is housed while in custody.

The sheriff may allow the person convicted to stay within a residence under electronic GPS monitoring, restricting their movement and alerting law enforcement if they leave a defined area, instead of being physically housed in the jail itself.

Schmidt released a statement Tuesday saying that most working Huber inmates are being places on the electronic monitoring so they won't be entering and exiting the jail on a daily basis. Schmidt said there have been zero coronavirus cases in the jail so far.