Dodge County Sheriff says most huber inmates on house arrest after complaints on ex-officer's home monitoring

Most Huber inmates in Dodge County are being kept on electronic monitoring in their homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sheriff Dale Schmidt announced Tuesday after controversy surrounding an ex-police officer not staying jail.
When a judge sentences someone convicted of a crime to jail custody, they may allow for Huber privileges, where the person convicted can leave custody of the jail to work, go to medical appointments and attend to other obligations as set by the court. However, Wisconsin law gives the sheriff the authority to determine how exactly someone is housed while in custody.
The sheriff may allow the person convicted to stay within a residence under electronic GPS monitoring, restricting their movement and alerting law enforcement if they leave a defined area, instead of being physically housed in the jail itself.
Schmidt released a statement Tuesday saying that most working Huber inmates are being places on the electronic monitoring so they won't be entering and exiting the jail on a daily basis. Schmidt said there have been zero coronavirus cases in the jail so far.
"As you are all aware, COVID-19 has had an impact on all of our lives. It has also had an impact on the operations of the jail," Schmidt said in the statement. "As we are responsible for the safety of our inmates, we must also be cognizant of the pandemic. One of the changes that was made was to limit the flow of inmates in and out of the jail. This limits the exposure of the entire jail to the virus."
Schmidt said the people convicted who remain in the actual jail are there due to the nature of their offenses and the risk to the public.
"These are not our normal procedures but are necessary for the safety of our employees and inmates," Schmidt said. He said the decision for who is placed on electronic monitoring is ultimately his responsibility.
The sheriff's statement followed a Facebook post by Mayor Rob Boelk of Mayville addressing Mark Forster, a former Mayville police officer who was convicted of three felony counts of misconduct in office. In June, Judge Brian Pfitzinger set five years of probation, including nine months in jail. Forster received Huber privileges for work and for childcare. According to court records, his report date to jail was set for July 20, after being delayed so he could receive a coronavirus test from a doctor.
Forster was originally charged with child enticement in June 2019 with allegations that he had illegal sexual contact with a 17-year-old girl and used his work database to look up her personal information in 2016. The child enticement charge and a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor were dismissed but read in court.
"Where is justice for the victims?" Boelk wrote on Facebook.
Schmidt said in the statements that he does no condone Forster's actions and that he received no special treatment. He said that in the year Forster was out on signature bond before being sentenced, there was no criminal or inappropriate activity that he was aware of.
Schmidt said COVID-19 has changed this and the sheriff's office has to do what is necessary to hold people convicted of crimes accountable while keeping jail staff and residents safe from the coronavirus.
"The community has entrusted the sheriff to make difficult decisions such as this one, but rest assured, anyone who violates the restrictions that have been set up while on electronic monitoring, will be held accountable for those violations," Schmidt said.
Mark Forster sued the city of Mayville, its insurance company and its former police chief Ryan Vossekuil in 2018, alleging the city violated its confidentiality agreement with him after he resigned in 2016. The case was dismissed.
