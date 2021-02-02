Dodge County Sheriff seeks assistance locating Huber walk away

Pirtle, 50, has an active arrest warrant through Dodge County. His last known address is on North Military Road in Fond du Lac, but has also been known to frequent an address on Morris Street in Fond du Lac and Michigan Street in North Fond du Lac. Pirtle is known to travel in a 2016 Black Nissan Altima and a 2007 Grey Chrysler 300. Pirtle was serving a 120-day and 60-day Huber sentence on GPS electronic monitoring for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and resisting/obstructing an officer. Follow up attempts to locate Pirtle and return him to the jail were unsuccessful, thus he is considered a Huber walk away.