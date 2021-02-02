 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dodge County Sheriff seeks assistance locating Huber walk away
comments

Dodge County Sheriff seeks assistance locating Huber walk away

{{featured_button_text}}

JUNEAU – The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a Huber Inmate walk away named David D. Pirtle.

Pirtle, 50, has an active arrest warrant through Dodge County. His last known address is on North Military Road in Fond du Lac, but has also been known to frequent an address on Morris Street in Fond du Lac and Michigan Street in North Fond du Lac. Pirtle is known to travel in a 2016 Black Nissan Altima and a 2007 Grey Chrysler 300. Pirtle was serving a 120-day and 60-day Huber sentence on GPS electronic monitoring for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and resisting/obstructing an officer. Follow up attempts to locate Pirtle and return him to the jail were unsuccessful, thus he is considered a Huber walk away.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office asks for the assistance of the public in providing information to assist in apprehending Pirtle. If you have information on the whereabouts of Pirtle, do not make contact with him. Instead contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at (920)386-3726 or your local law enforcement agency.

David Pirtle

PIRTLE

 DODGE COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE, Contributed
comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Wisconsin Black History Month Kickoff 2021

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News