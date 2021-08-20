Dodge County Sheriff seeks position approvals: Law enforcement services a growing demand

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“This is not going to be a sweetheart deal as Supervisor Jeff Schmitt indicated,” Schmidt said. “Actually, I do want it to be a sweetheart deal for both sides, and with the exact same formula for everyone who wants it. I’m not going to be doing a different formula for every agency. We do have others who are knocking at the door looking for the exact same thing.”

The deputy positions were approved 22-7.

Dave Guckenberger was elected as an at-large member of the Executive Committee as about 100 Free in Dodge followers chanted outside the board chamber. The board is following social distancing guidelines inside the room. It appeared that none of the Dodge supporters were wearing masks.

Also nominated to fill the position were Ed Benter and Dennis Schmidt. The final tally was Guckenberger 16, Schmidt 8 and Benter 6. The crowd in the hall cheered, and was warned that they would be told to leave if there were further disruptions. The crowd dwindled as the meeting proceeded.