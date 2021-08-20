Dodge County Sheriff seeks position approvals: Law enforcement services a growing demand

JUNEAU – Theresa is negotiating the possibility of enlisting the Dodge County Sheriff’s Department to provide law enforcement services for the village.
To make negotiations easier, sheriff Dale Schmidt sought approval to hire two full-time deputies at a cost of $198,000, with a portion of that appropriation to cover benefits and other costs associated with providing that service.
In answering concerns that the county will end up paying part of the costs, Schmidt said, “If this resolution is approved, nothing is approved without a contract. If the contract is not agreed upon and approved they go away. This is merely to facilitate negotiations with the village of Theresa.”
Position approvals are required as a first step toward negotiating an agreement, according to Schmidt, rather than the reverse. In that case the county board could refuse to hire the needed deputies after an agreement is reached.
The same formula would be followed for other municipalities seeking similar services. Mayville was negotiating a similar contract about a decade ago when it was considering disbanding its police force. That move never materialized.
Theresa, population 1,256, would be the first municipality to enlist sheriff’s department services. Small municipalities traditionally hire officers from nearby cities. Theresa is also working with the Mayville Police Department, which may end up providing officers depending on the success or failure of working with the county.
“This is not going to be a sweetheart deal as Supervisor Jeff Schmitt indicated,” Schmidt said. “Actually, I do want it to be a sweetheart deal for both sides, and with the exact same formula for everyone who wants it. I’m not going to be doing a different formula for every agency. We do have others who are knocking at the door looking for the exact same thing.”
The deputy positions were approved 22-7.
Dave Guckenberger was elected as an at-large member of the Executive Committee as about 100 Free in Dodge followers chanted outside the board chamber. The board is following social distancing guidelines inside the room. It appeared that none of the Dodge supporters were wearing masks.
Also nominated to fill the position were Ed Benter and Dennis Schmidt. The final tally was Guckenberger 16, Schmidt 8 and Benter 6. The crowd in the hall cheered, and was warned that they would be told to leave if there were further disruptions. The crowd dwindled as the meeting proceeded.
A motion to table halted the approval of Eugene Wurtz to a five-year term on the Dodge County Housing Authority. He resigned some time ago when he changed his residence. Board members questioned whether he would be able to provide adequate representation, given health challenges. The matter was tabled, 29-1, with a recommendation to seek out other candidates.
An audit of the county’s finances was presented by Andrea Jansen, a partner with Baker Tilly US, LLP. Although the audit was conducted remotely due to COVID 19 concerns, Jansen reported positive results.
“At six percent of your legal debt limit that’s good news if you want to borrow,” she said. “It’s all very healthy and allows you a lot of flexibility.”