Dodge County sheriff thinks Marsy’s Law still needs clarification

Fox Lake Police Chief Jim Rohr said it does impact the way the department does business to some extent.

“Any request is now reviewed and balanced on a case by case basis,” Rohr said. “On major cases, such as homicide, sexual assault, etc... the amount of time going through cases to see what needs to be redacted will be extremely time consuming. There simply needs to be a justification for information to not be released when it could affect victims.”

“It gives a lot more protection to victims of crimes which may require us to redact victim information and not release information about the victims after doing the balancing act,” Beaver Dam Police Chief John Kreuziger said.

Schmidt said that government agencies need more direction on where the line is between the public’s right to know and the victim’s rights.

“Governmental agencies look to the Department of Justice for legal guidance in difficult situations such as this,” Schmidt said. “The victims’ rights constitutional amendment and the open records laws are in conflict and this does not provide clarity. However, as a result of the conflict, our local government agencies need leadership from the Attorney General to make well-educated decisions. I am hopeful that additional guidance will come in the future.”