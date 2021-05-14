Dodge County Sheriff's Office investigating attempted burglary in town of Ashippun

TOWN OF ASHIPPUN -- The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an attempted burglary Friday in the town of Ashippun where the suspects claimed to have been from the power company.
The suspects are driving a white Chevy truck, possibly a Silverado with blue decals on the doors and toolboxes on the back.
According to the press release from the sheriff's office, there are two suspects. One of them knocks on the door and identifies himself as working for a local power company. It appears that the suspect gets the homeowners to walk the property line away from the home. While the homeowner is distracted, a second suspect enters the home and steals items.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating three similar burglaries from the towns of Jefferson, Concord, and Ixonia.
The suspects are described as being in their 30s, 5’9-6’0 tall with dark hair and acne scars on their face. One of the suspects may speak with a Spanish accent.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is requesting that citizens report anyone coming to their residence with a similar approach and story. If someone comes to your door claiming to represent any company, require them to provide a photo identification card, especially if they did not provide you with prior notice from the company.
Please remember to lock all doors when gone. This includes garages, side entrances and vehicle doors.
The sheriff's office is asking for anyone who might have information at all, including video from doorbell or security cameras to contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies are continuing to actively patrol the area in search of the suspects.