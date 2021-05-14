Dodge County Sheriff's Office investigating attempted burglary in town of Ashippun

TOWN OF ASHIPPUN -- The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an attempted burglary Friday in the town of Ashippun where the suspects claimed to have been from the power company.

The suspects are driving a white Chevy truck, possibly a Silverado with blue decals on the doors and toolboxes on the back.

According to the press release from the sheriff's office, there are two suspects. One of them knocks on the door and identifies himself as working for a local power company. It appears that the suspect gets the homeowners to walk the property line away from the home. While the homeowner is distracted, a second suspect enters the home and steals items.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating three similar burglaries from the towns of Jefferson, Concord, and Ixonia.

The suspects are described as being in their 30s, 5’9-6’0 tall with dark hair and acne scars on their face. One of the suspects may speak with a Spanish accent.