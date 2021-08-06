Dodge County Sheriff's Office issues scam alert

The public is being warned of a scam using the identity of the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.

According to Sheriff Dale Schmidt, a citizen reported receiving a call about a missed appointment from someone claiming to be "Lt. Ware" with the Dodge County Sheriff's Office. This person also claimed money needed to be paid to keep that person out of jail.

Schmidt said no one named "Lt. Ware" works for the sheriff's office, and money will never be demanded over the phone as a means to keep someone out of jail.

If anyone receives a phone call like this, they should ask the caller for their full name and badge number. Call the Dodge County Sheriff's Office non-emergency number independently at 920-386-3726 to confirm the identity of that sheriff's office employee and that they are in fact calling from the sheriff's office.