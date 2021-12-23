Dodge County Sheriff's Office staff provided with free mental health care

Church Health Services is partnering with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office to provide free mental health care to its employees.

Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said he approached the Beaver Dam nonprofit about the idea and Executive Director Thea O’Connor introduced him to CHS employee Cassandra Heideman, a certified first responder associate. Heideman has a master’s degree in clinical counseling and is also a licensed professional counselor-in training and a licensed substance abuse counselor.

According to Schmidt, the sheriff’s staff respond to many traumatic and tragic incidents. These incidents and images stick with them and can result in post-traumatic stress disorder.

The partnership started in early December and the sheriff said he’s received positive feedback from employees who have utilized the mental health services.

The CHS program supplements other services implemented in recent years to keep the sheriff’s staff mentally healthy and ready to serve citizens.