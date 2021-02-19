Dodge County Sheriff's Office urges citizens to sign up for Smart911

Individuals can also opt-in for Alert, which allows citizens to receive timely and actionable emergency alerts such as drinking water contamination, missing persons, evacuation notice and route, fires or floods, bomb threat, a hostage situation and chemical spills or gas leaks and non-emergency notifications, including special events, road detours and parking restrictions via email, text or voice message on their cell phones. Individuals decide how much information they want to provide when they sign up and it is stored on the Smart911 secure online system. They can also identify when and how they are alerted and communicated with before, during and after emergencies.