Dodge County Sheriff's Office urges citizens to sign up for Smart911

JUNEAU -- The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Dodge County emergency officials encourage residents to sign up for the free service that provides emergency responders with more information when responding to emergencies.
In an emergency situation, every second counts. Dodge County enhances 9-1-1 services and emergency notifications with Smart911, a service that sends emergency notifications and provides emergency responders with key information.
To register, follow these steps:
• Visit smart911.com or download the Smart911 App.
• Create a Safety Profile for yourself and your household. (Your information will be kept confidential and only accessible when you dial 9-1-1).
• Smart911 will send a message to your registered email address confirming your account.
• Upon verification, Smart911 will deliver your Safety Profile to 9-1-1 answering centers.
Individuals can also opt-in for Alert, which allows citizens to receive timely and actionable emergency alerts such as drinking water contamination, missing persons, evacuation notice and route, fires or floods, bomb threat, a hostage situation and chemical spills or gas leaks and non-emergency notifications, including special events, road detours and parking restrictions via email, text or voice message on their cell phones. Individuals decide how much information they want to provide when they sign up and it is stored on the Smart911 secure online system. They can also identify when and how they are alerted and communicated with before, during and after emergencies.
With Smart911, individuals can link both home and work addresses to mobile phones, which can be passed on to responders in the field for a more detailed, rapid response. Additional information including pets in the home, vehicle details in the event of an accident and even emergency contacts can all be included in a Safety Profile.
Currently, mobile phones do not provide an address to the 9-1-1 call taker. These emergency situations are often the worst moments of a person’s life and the Safety Profile can speak for the caller when they might not be able to. Individuals are encouraged to create their Safety Profile with Smart911 today to have their information immediately available to 9-1-1 and receive emergency notifications.