Dodge County Shop with Cops held Saturday

HORICON — Blowing and drifting snow made travelling difficult Saturday morning, but it didn’t stop Santa and Mrs. Claus from arriving in Horicon.
The pair were on hand at the Public Safety Building to greet children taking part in 18th annual Shop with Cops event.
The program brings together law enforcement personnel and youth throughout Dodge County to promote the welfare of children in home, school and community.
As with most things in 2020, the function underwent significant changes due to the coronavirus pandemic. Shop with Cops Board Secretary Rachel Davison said it was still important to host a modified event to support a positive relationship between area law enforcement and county residents.
“This year we wanted to keep safety in mind for our officers, volunteers and the families we are serving,” she said. “Instead of officers shopping with children, we had families submit wish lists with their applications and the board of directors has been doing the shopping for the families that were selected.”
Traditionally, Dodge County law enforcement/corrections officers, support staff, firefighters and other volunteers assist 100 children in the purchase of Christmas presents for their family members. Children ages 5-12 are eligible to participate in the program.
Beaver Dam Police Officer Jeremiah Johnson said the program was pared back this year in order to keep contact to a minimum. Thirty-eight children were chosen to take part in the event.
“We got their lists and shopped and wrapped presents for about 5-7 kids each. Hopefully we’ll be back to normal next year but it’s important to socially distance now,” he said.
Dodge County’s 4-H clubs typically wrap all the gifts for the Shop with Cops program, but they also aren’t gathering in large groups at this time. The 4-H members did make more than 80 fleece tie blankets at home which were then donated to the families.
Parents and children picked up the gifts Saturday and briefly chatted with officers and Mr. and Mrs. Claus while wearing masks. Santa reminded the kids that he's always watching and told one boy he "should try harder picking up his room because it's a little messy."
For more information, contact dodgecountyshopwithcops@gmail.com. Donations may be sent to 124 West St., Juneau, WI 53039
