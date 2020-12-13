Dodge County Shop with Cops held Saturday

HORICON — Blowing and drifting snow made travelling difficult Saturday morning, but it didn’t stop Santa and Mrs. Claus from arriving in Horicon.

The pair were on hand at the Public Safety Building to greet children taking part in 18th annual Shop with Cops event.

The program brings together law enforcement personnel and youth throughout Dodge County to promote the welfare of children in home, school and community.

As with most things in 2020, the function underwent significant changes due to the coronavirus pandemic. Shop with Cops Board Secretary Rachel Davison said it was still important to host a modified event to support a positive relationship between area law enforcement and county residents.

“This year we wanted to keep safety in mind for our officers, volunteers and the families we are serving,” she said. “Instead of officers shopping with children, we had families submit wish lists with their applications and the board of directors has been doing the shopping for the families that were selected.”

