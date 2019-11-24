JUNEAU – No matter where you go in Dodge County this winter, you can thank a snow plow driver for getting there.
Dodge County has 54 trucks on the road with more than 54 drivers ready to get behind the wheel during snow emergencies.
The state of Wisconsin is celebrating snow plow drivers today with Snowplow Driver Appreciation Day.
There are several different professions that work together to make sure the roads are cleared during snow storms including plow operators, mechanics, welders and supervisors.
“These people dedicate their lives to providing the safest winter traveling conditions possible with the resources they have available,” Dodge County Highway Commissioner Brian Field said. “They watch the weather and plan their lives around the forecast. Staying home and sacrificing plans for themselves and their families in case it snows. They go to work in the worst conditions at any time of the night and stay on duty for long hours.”
Plow operators can spend up to 16 hours on the road, Field said.
You have free articles remaining.
“When they get home, many of them have to plow and shovel their own drives and walks, eat, sleep a little and return in 6 hours if conditions require. Many times these employees miss their family Christmas celebrations, kid’s school programs and the list goes on and on. It is nice that there is an effort to recognize them. Their contributions are important and like many other occupations, unnoticed and underappreciated at times. Thank a snow fighter if you get the chance, you will make their day.”
A typical Dodge County highway snow plow route is 17 miles long or 34 lane miles.
“It may take two hours or more for a truck to make one pass through the route,” Fields said.
There are many ways drivers can help including:
- Minimize traveling in poor weather conditions
- Allow additional travel time if traveling is required
- Slow down to a safe speed based on conditions
- Dim high beam headlights when approaching snow plow equipment
- Follow snow removal equipment at a safe distance – 200 feet is recommended
- Do not pass plows on slippery roads
- Be considerate of plows and do not pull out in front of them. The trucks are heavy and do not stop quickly.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)