Dodge County starts phase 1B with people over 65 included on the list

Wisconsin is in phase 1B of coronavrius vaccine distribution as of this week and local police staff are being vaccinated as a result.
Most Beaver Dam Police Department staff will be vaccinated this week with some scheduled next week, said Beaver Dam Police Chief John Kreuziger, who got his first dose Wednesday.
Dodge County Sheriff’s Office also has a plan.
“Deputies are being offered the vaccine through Dodge County Public Health and area Dodge County hospitals and clinics,” Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said.
Those over the age of 65 can be vaccinated starting Monday.
Tina Swain, 71, and her husband Chuck are getting the vaccine Jan. 27.
“There is a lyric in ‘Bye Bye Birdie’ that goes ‘It’s come at last, at last it’s come,’” Swain said. “The day I knew would come at last has come, at last. I long to hug friends. I long to shake hands. I long to see people’s entire face and see their smile. For so long it was a dream, now it will be a reality. Hallelujah. I haven’t been this excited in years. I feel like a kid on Christmas Eve.”
Dodge County has about 15,000 people who are 65 years and older, said Dodge County Human Services and Health Department division manager for community support services Sheila Drays. People can contact primary doctors or pharmacists to find make an appointment for vaccination.
Anyone who does not have a vaccinator can submit an interest form on the Dodge County website. Dodge County Public Health will follow up with individuals who submit their information and notify them when COVID-19 vaccine clinics are available for those who meet Phase 1B eligibility. There is still a limited amount of vaccine so it is unclear how quickly those eligible will be able to e vaccinated.
AMong those who have already been getting the vaccine are health care providers, chiropractors, dental care providers, police, firefighters, emergency medical responders, hospice workers, social workers and more.
Beaver Dam Unified School District Superintendent Mark DiStefano said district staff will begin getting the vaccine around Feb. 1. Staff is not being required to take the vaccine, but they will be encouraged.
“The availability of these vaccines is incredibly exciting for our entire community,” DiStefano said. “It signals the beginning of the end of the pandemic and the enormous disruptions it has caused to our daily lives.”
Dodge County has almost had 11,000 confirmed cases and 150 deaths so far.
Testing is available at the Dodge County Public Health free walk-in COVID-19 community testing site at 1701 N. Spring St., Beaver Dam. There are no appointments and walk ins only but people pre-register at register.covidconnect.wi.gov. Anyone over 5 years old is eligible to be tested there.