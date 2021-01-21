Dodge County starts phase 1B with people over 65 included on the list

Anyone who does not have a vaccinator can submit an interest form on the Dodge County website. Dodge County Public Health will follow up with individuals who submit their information and notify them when COVID-19 vaccine clinics are available for those who meet Phase 1B eligibility. There is still a limited amount of vaccine so it is unclear how quickly those eligible will be able to e vaccinated.

AMong those who have already been getting the vaccine are health care providers, chiropractors, dental care providers, police, firefighters, emergency medical responders, hospice workers, social workers and more.

Beaver Dam Unified School District Superintendent Mark DiStefano said district staff will begin getting the vaccine around Feb. 1. Staff is not being required to take the vaccine, but they will be encouraged.

“The availability of these vaccines is incredibly exciting for our entire community,” DiStefano said. “It signals the beginning of the end of the pandemic and the enormous disruptions it has caused to our daily lives.”

Dodge County has almost had 11,000 confirmed cases and 150 deaths so far.