Dodge County starts strategic plan: Brainstorming begins multi-month process

“I’ve done many of these before so I’ll try to follow my own rules, which are that it gets to the essence of things and we do it quickly,” he said. “The survey should take about two minutes and give us feedback we can use. We might ask a couple of demographic questions to figure out which groups they might represent and then ask which issues are important to them and why.”

The board was then directed to share their visions for the county, which were written on posting notes and placed on a section of wall. Rather than milling about to read them all, Remington read them all aloud and shared input on how some longer ones could be shortened.

Remington said, “If you like it, do you like it enough to wear it on a T-shirt?”

Among the suggestions were the following:

A place where you want to live.

Serving the future.

Remaining great stewards while providing excellent service for all.

Dodge County, where everyone is important.

Taking you into the future.

Upholding quality of life for all.

Dodge County, serving our employees.

Remington will share the visions with board members via email. They will choose their top two before next month’s meeting.