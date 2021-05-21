Dodge County starts strategic plan: Brainstorming begins multi-month process

JUNEAU – The Dodge County Boardroom was a hive of activity Wednesday night as board members began the process of developing a strategic plan for future goals and operations.
Board members spent two hours working on formulating a vision statement, touched on a later mission statement and listed core values as part of the process.
Brett Remington of Blue Rock WI, based in Mukwanago, led the discussion. He began by asking board members who should have input into the plan. Suggestions ranged from education leaders to health care professionals; from non-profit organizations to the Federal Bureau of Aeronautics; from the State of Wisconsin (which provides much county funding) to Hispanic community leaders.
A point of clarification was suggested by Dave Guckenberger.
“Is this a plan for the county, or just the county board,” he asked.
Remington answered the county board, although its operations obviously have a broader impact for the county as a whole.
After a list of 20 contacts had been shared on a white board, Remington advised, “That’s about half a million people.”
He suggested that input be gathered from a smaller, more easily accessible groups. The list was quickly reduced to municipal leaders, taxpayer/residents and county department heads. Taxpayers may complete an online survey, with a list of questions compiled by Remington.
“I’ve done many of these before so I’ll try to follow my own rules, which are that it gets to the essence of things and we do it quickly,” he said. “The survey should take about two minutes and give us feedback we can use. We might ask a couple of demographic questions to figure out which groups they might represent and then ask which issues are important to them and why.”
The board was then directed to share their visions for the county, which were written on posting notes and placed on a section of wall. Rather than milling about to read them all, Remington read them all aloud and shared input on how some longer ones could be shortened.
Remington said, “If you like it, do you like it enough to wear it on a T-shirt?”
Among the suggestions were the following:
- A place where you want to live.
- Serving the future.
- Remaining great stewards while providing excellent service for all.
- Dodge County, where everyone is important.
- Taking you into the future.
- Upholding quality of life for all.
- Dodge County, serving our employees.
Remington will share the visions with board members via email. They will choose their top two before next month’s meeting.
Kathy Houchin wanted clarification on how long the strategic plan is going to be valid.
“Is it a five-year plan? Is it a two-year plan? Is it indefinite?” Houchin asked.
Remington answered the board must decide, although a five-year plan is about average given the constantly changing nature of planning.
“We definitely don’t want to do as long as 15 years,” he said. “We’re stewards in this process. We’re just going to pay a temporary role in a longer-term plan for a community that we all have a strong stake in. So the plan should fit our vision of what we feel this community should be and look like.”
The board spent the remainder of the session sharing core values such as honesty, integrity and others. The full board is planning to meet for the next several months to continue the process and to gather input to flesh out the remainder of the plan.
It will be completed by early January.