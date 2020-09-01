Dodge County stays in Phase 2 of COVID-19 plan despite concerns about positive test rates

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dodge County opted to stay in Phase 2 of its COVID-19 recommendations this week.

In a Friday statement, Dodge County Public Health announced that the department was monitoring daily numbers to consider whether to move back into Phase 1 of its COVID-19 recommendations and guidelines called the Dodge County Restart Plan. Positive test rates in the county have been above 5 percent for over two weeks, which was labeled as a concern.

Under the Phase 2 recommendations, non-essential businesses are asked to limit capacity to 50 percent and private indoor gatherings should be limited to 50 people with distancing. Under all phases, people who are over 65 and people with vulnerable health are asked to limit travel, outdoor events should allow for six feet of distance between people and institutions are asked to support online options and encourage wearing masks while following national guidelines.

On Monday, the public health department announced in a statement that officials heavily considered moving back into Phase 1, but decided to stick with Phase 2 and its recommendations. Dodge County's Phase 1 plan would recommend non-essential businesses limiting capacity to 25 percent, encourage curbside pickup at stores and ask community members to limit private indoor gatherings to 10 people with distancing.