Dodge County stays in Phase 2 of COVID-19 plan despite concerns about positive test rates

Dodge County opted to stay in Phase 2 of its COVID-19 recommendations this week.
In a Friday statement, Dodge County Public Health announced that the department was monitoring daily numbers to consider whether to move back into Phase 1 of its COVID-19 recommendations and guidelines called the Dodge County Restart Plan. Positive test rates in the county have been above 5 percent for over two weeks, which was labeled as a concern.
Under the Phase 2 recommendations, non-essential businesses are asked to limit capacity to 50 percent and private indoor gatherings should be limited to 50 people with distancing. Under all phases, people who are over 65 and people with vulnerable health are asked to limit travel, outdoor events should allow for six feet of distance between people and institutions are asked to support online options and encourage wearing masks while following national guidelines.
On Monday, the public health department announced in a statement that officials heavily considered moving back into Phase 1, but decided to stick with Phase 2 and its recommendations. Dodge County's Phase 1 plan would recommend non-essential businesses limiting capacity to 25 percent, encourage curbside pickup at stores and ask community members to limit private indoor gatherings to 10 people with distancing.
"This decision was not made lightly," the statement said. "The reason the Dodge Safe Restart plan was adopted was so that we could track and measure benchmark criteria that are important to the safety and wellbeing of our community."
The statement noted that the positive test rates staying over 5 percent remains a concern, but other factors like the ability of local hospitals to treat potential COVID-19 patients remain in good standing.
Dodge County has also started reporting risk metrics under the Harvard Global Health Institute model, which on Tuesday found 12.22 new cases per 100,000 people, not including cases in the prison system, indicating accelerated spread.
On Tuesday, Dodge County reported 1,188 confirmed cases of COVID-19, an increase of 26 cases. There were 173 active cases outside the prison system, 719 recovered cases and five deaths. There were 291 cases reported within the prison system, an increase of 15 over the previous day. The rolling average of positive tests was 5.79 percent.
