Dodge County storage needs discussed: New building could solve space shortage

JUNEAU – Dodge County needs storage space and it may be time to consider building a new facility to manage that need, according to Emergency Management Director Amy Nehls.
The matter was discussed at the Dodge County Executive Committee meeting Monday morning in the Administration Building.
“A group of us are working together with maintenance talking about the need for a new building for a lot of our equipment and those of us who have equipment stored elsewhere,” said Nehls.
She indicated that emergency government has space at the highway shop, pays monthly rent to store a command trailer and truck at the Oak Grove Town Hall, and stores a HAZMAT truck at the Beaver Dam Fire Department which is starting to become urgent as they’re running out of space.
“We have quite a few vehicles that are stored at places around the county and several departments are interested in a new equipment storage building to bring them all together under one roof,” Nehls said.
Dodge County Maintenance Director Russ Freber is coordinating that effort. There is no estimate of what the cost could be as total space needs are yet to be determined.
“I want to know if anyone has pursued anything with a private facility, because I know of a couple of people who would build one,” said committee member Jeff Schmitt. “People want to look down their nose on paying rent, but at the end of the day we’re paying it anyway. If you have an annual operational expense for storing vehicles you have that anyway, whether it’s in your budget or not. This building county buildings all the time has got to end.”
He said public buildings are not taxed, draining county funds without paying for those buildings’ essential services and maintenance.
“We’re certainly open to other ideas,” said County Administrator Jim Mielke. “Right now there’s a separate building at Henry Dodge Office Building, there’s a separate one here. We do have a number of pieces of equipment that should be under cover in order to protect the county’s investment. Our thought is that it would it make sense to have one building versus potentially smaller buildings elsewhere.”
Departments needing space could include maintenance, emergency management, sheriff’s office, human services, land and water conservation and land resources and parks.
Kira Sheahan-Malloy asked if there is room in the highway department garage and was told that there may be space in the summer, but it is full in the winter.
Road to Recovery
The official count from Road to Recovery funding is nearly $1.5 million for county expenditures related to COVID-19 recovery. Mielke said sales tax for 10 laptop computers had inadvertently been included for payment, but that tax is not reimbursable. The county offered to return $285.50 to the Wisconsin Department of Administration to correct that error.
“Their directive was to look at some other expenditures to basically cover that, which was completed,” he said.
Redistricting deadline approaches
Corporation counsel Kim Nass urged the county to prepare to act quickly in advance of tight redistricting deadlines.
Census data has been delayed, and after each census population counts determine where voters are apportioned. Voting boundaries are based on where people live. An area of low population will be extended to include more people. An area of high population will be made smaller to evenly distribute voter numbers.
Counties have strict requirements to meet and have still received no census data. That data is expected in late July or even August, and must be reapportioned to actual districts before Nov. 15. That deadline allows candidates to take out election papers starting Dec. 1.
The Wisconsin Election Commission wants two months to implement reorganization.
“They’ll be lucky to get two weeks,” said County Clerk Karen Gibson. “I don’t know. I guess they’ll just have to get it done. The calendar doesn’t work.”
Forty two municipalities in Dodge County also have to come up with a plan.
“They’re going to have to have special meetings to get it done,” Gibson said. “Technically, they’re already in violation because their tentative plan was due by July 1.”
Some have proposed leaving things as they are until a redistricting plan can be properly completed, but so far no action has been taken.
“Typically this is all done by Nov. 15. That’s the drop dead date,” said Nass.
“If you don’t have the numbers you can’t do it,” said County Board and Executive Committee chairman Russ Kottke.