Dodge County storage needs discussed: New building could solve space shortage

JUNEAU – Dodge County needs storage space and it may be time to consider building a new facility to manage that need, according to Emergency Management Director Amy Nehls.

The matter was discussed at the Dodge County Executive Committee meeting Monday morning in the Administration Building.

“A group of us are working together with maintenance talking about the need for a new building for a lot of our equipment and those of us who have equipment stored elsewhere,” said Nehls.

She indicated that emergency government has space at the highway shop, pays monthly rent to store a command trailer and truck at the Oak Grove Town Hall, and stores a HAZMAT truck at the Beaver Dam Fire Department which is starting to become urgent as they’re running out of space.

“We have quite a few vehicles that are stored at places around the county and several departments are interested in a new equipment storage building to bring them all together under one roof,” Nehls said.

Dodge County Maintenance Director Russ Freber is coordinating that effort. There is no estimate of what the cost could be as total space needs are yet to be determined.