Dodge County strip club defendants reach plea agreement

The defendants in a federal criminal case over a strip club in Clyman have have reached a plea agreement on prostitution related charges.

Michael Siegel, owner of the Hardware Store, and staffers Scott Hoeft and William Siegel filed plea agreements in April. They were indicted on charges of conspiring to use facilities in interstate commerce to promote prostitution out of The Hardware Store, a gentleman’s club that has since shuttered. They each face up to five years in prison and $250,000 in fines. Further court proceedings have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In April 2018, Christopher Childs was charged with human trafficking, accused of operating out of two clubs including The Hardware Store and torturing women who were under his control. He pleaded guilty in fall 2019. After the Childs indictment, officials and community members in Dodge County organized to get the county’s strip clubs shut down as the investigation continued.

Michael Siegel and Hoeft were indicted in December while Hoeft was indicted in April. They were accused of overseeing an operation at The Hardware Store that included dancers and customers engaging in acts of illegal prostitution, making condoms available and processing relevant payments. Club operators were accused of hiring dancers known to be working for pimps and intervening in disputes between pimps and dancers over prices.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

