Dodge County supervisor, town of Beaver Dam chairman dies

A vocal member of the Dodge County Board of Supervisors, and chairman of the Beaver Dam Town Board has died.
Jeffrey C. Schmitt, 58, passed away Wednesday, at UW-Hospital in Madison, according to his son Devin Schmitt who said Jeffrey died of a heart attack while recovering from COVID-19.
His favorite quotation was “You only live so many minutes.”
Schmitt was born in St. Joseph’s Hospital in Beaver Dam. He was the owner of Schmitt Challenges Grading & Excavating, a family enterprise begun by his father Carl. The family operated a landfill that served the city for many years. Jeff was involved in the company from an early age and has been leading the company for decades.
Jeff was a man of strong beliefs and opinions. He frequently shared those thoughts with fellow county board members, and had a colorful, no-nonsense way of expressing himself.
County Board Chair Russ Kottke said he did not often share Schmitt’s convictions.
“Jeff and I didn’t always see eye to eye, but we always came to a compromise,” said Kottke. “He was a great guy to work with and expressed his opinion, which I valued. He always had a little bit of a different perspective on things, but at the end of the day he gave us food for thought and another way of seeing things that maybe we hadn’t ever thought of before.”
Dodge County Clerk Karen Gibson said Friday, “It is a very sad day here in Dodge County with the unexpected passing of County Board Supervisor Jeff Schmitt. Jeff served on the county board from 2004 to 2014 and then from 2018 to the present. During his 13 years on the board, Jeff served on a number of committees. He was currently serving on the Executive Committee, Finance Committee, Taxation Committee, Redistricting Committee and the Drainage Board.”
Devin described his father as a man of many interests and talents.
“He was a very good man – honest, very loving and very proud of his kids and grandkids,” Devin said.
"It's hard to wrap my mind around the huge impact he has made in our lives and in the community," said son Derek.
"Whenever I needed him he was always there," said daughter Kelan Ramirez. "He'd drop everything. He didn't care what he was wearing or how late it was. I know he'll continue to guide us, no matter what."
Wife Patti said, "I'm devastated right now and don't know what I'm going to do without him."
Jeff is also survived by stepson Dillon, mother Marilyn and four grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements are pending with Cornerstone Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Boulevard, Beaver Dam.