Dodge County survey shows vast support: Borrowing could help fix area thoroughfares

JUNEAU -- The results of a recent online survey suggest that the majority of area taxpayers are in favor of spending more on Dodge County roads.
So much so that they are willing to support a tax increase to supplement the current road repair budget, in one form or another.
The survey was suggested by members of the Dodge County Highway Commission.
“Members of the commission were looking for feedback from citizens to see what their level of support for road repair is,” said Highway Commissioner Brian Field. “The information gained from this survey will help elected officials make funding decisions in the 2021 budget process. Proposed funding options will be considered by the County Board as part of the 2021 budget adoption process.”
A report presented in August shows that there are 321 miles of county roads in poor to average condition, and 224 miles of county roads in average to excellent condition. With decreasing state road aids, however, road repairs have been steadily dropping over time. Utilizing the existing budget of funds, including sales tax and state/federal grants, a total of 10 miles of roadway is resurfaced annually. That formula guarantees that roads will continue to fall into disrepair.
The survey began in the last part of July and ended Aug. 31. It was promoted in area media outlets and online, urging taxpayers to participate. The survey was posted on the Dodge County website. A total of 672 people responded.
Respondents were asked to choose from four options, ranging from no to $18 million in borrowing. Option 1 includes no borrowing and continuing to improve approximately 10 miles of pavement per year (29.3 percent in favor). Option 2 includes borrowing $6 million to improve approximately 17 additional miles of county highway (12.9 percent in favor). Option 3 includes borrowing $12 million to improve approximately 34 additional miles of county highway (17.6 percent in favor). Option 4 includes borrowing $18 million to improve approximately 51 additional miles of county highway (40.2 in favor).
“I was surprised by the number opposed to borrowing,” said Field. “I’ve heard many times from people that are concerned about road conditions, whether they’re city streets or county roads. Even so, I didn’t know whether they would vote largely in favor of borrowing and they did.”
Field saw the overall results as supportive of more road repair.
“The way I see it is that nearly 70 percent voted on some increased spending, depending on the level,” said Field. “They essentially said ‘Please. I’ll pay more if you fix the roads. That’s the real message.”
The survey stated plainly that repayment of borrowed funds would increase property tax burden for residents. A debt service levy would fund the borrowing.
Impacts on the levy would be as follows for the owner of a $100,000 house:
- No borrowing would allow 10 miles of road repair annually, while additional miles would continue to disintegrate, significantly raising eventual repair costs.
- $6 million would mean $9 annually for 10 years. That would allow 17 additional miles of highway repair.
- $12 million would mean $18 annually for 10 years. That would allow 34 additional miles of highway repair.
- $18 million would mean $27 annually for 10 years. That would allow 51 additional miles of highway repair.
Field expects some kind of compromise.
“The need is urgent and a lot of people in our walk of life recognize that,” he said. “We all know that state and federal funding isn’t where it needs to be to support our transportation system. Consequently if we want to make a difference we’re going to have to do at our level.”
According to Field the need is well documented.
“We keep data over time and I can show you over an 18-year period that our system is declining,” he said. “Anyone who wants to see proof can visit our county website and see it in a report on the Highway Department page (2020 County Roads Presentation). It’s turning, and if we don’t step up our efforts it’s going to get worse.”
Work proceeds on providing options for the full County Board to consider.
“The Highway Committee and the Finance Committee are working on some concept of this now and they’ll make a recommendation to the board which will vote on it on Nov. 10,” Field said. “I’m cautiously optimistic that the county will see the need and act accordingly. This is the most refreshing approach that I’ve been a part of in a very long time and I hope that we can make a difference here. The record low interest rates make this appealing and possible. That and the fact that our public supports it and the need is easily demonstrated.”
