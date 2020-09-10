Dodge County survey shows vast support: Borrowing could help fix area thoroughfares

“The Highway Committee and the Finance Committee are working on some concept of this now and they’ll make a recommendation to the board which will vote on it on Nov. 10,” Field said. “I’m cautiously optimistic that the county will see the need and act accordingly. This is the most refreshing approach that I’ve been a part of in a very long time and I hope that we can make a difference here. The record low interest rates make this appealing and possible. That and the fact that our public supports it and the need is easily demonstrated.”