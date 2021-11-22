Dodge County survey to inform conservation decisions: Ten-year plan due in late 2022

JUNEAU — Friday was the deadline for a survey that will help determine future land and water conservation decisions. The information gathered will become part of a plan that will be submitted to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture in October of 2022.
John Bohonek is the conservationist with the Dodge County Land and Water Conservation Department. This is the first time that the department has used a survey to prioritize issues related to the department’s mission.
“We have a land and water plan for the county and it’s up to be renewed at the end of next year,” said Bohonek. “Pretty much every county has one. We receive cost-share dollars from the state, some for staffing and some for cost sharing for conservation practices for land owners. One of the requirements is we have this 10-year plan to identify resource concerns in the county. And then, once you’ve identified those concerns, how are you going to address them?”
A survey is one of the county’s methods of gaining input, according to Bill Ehlenbeck of the Land Resources and Parks Department.
“There is some overlap in what we do, but we are a completely separate department,” said Ehlenbeck. “In Dodge County, we’re always interested in feedback, and a survey is just one of the tools that’s available to us. The most recent survey for our department was the broadband survey. We don’t necessarily have a standing policy for what we do with different projects, but we’re always looking for input from others.”
Questions on the Dodge County Land and Water Conservation survey are related to agricultural practices, water quality, urgent and long-term priorities and concerns, and environmental health.
Bohonek says his department’s main concern is farmland preservation, and as such those involved in agriculture are the main focus of the information gathering. Various media were used to get the word out, and just under 100 responses were gathered. Written comments will also be considered.
A lot of the questions and terms are known to those answering the survey.
“I think most of the people that have filled out the survey understood what they were looking at,” said Bohonek. “There definitely were some comments where people didn’t know what was available. They didn’t know where to look for information, which is why we didn’t do a mailing to everybody in the county.”
A lot of people may not have even been aware of the survey, but that was somewhat by design. Although response was limited, it has elements of both good and bad in its numbers.
“If we had 30,000 responses come back it would have taken a long time to compile that information,” said Bohonek. “With 100 responses I think most of the concerns are going to be somewhat uniform. Yes, some will be concerned about invasive species and others will concerned about the Rock River. Others may be concerned about the Horicon Marsh. There are things like that, but I think in general that everyone is pretty much concerned about surface water and groundwater.”
On Nov. 30, an advisory committee representing a wide range of citizens will meet to look at resource concerns from the current plan, results from the survey, and resource concerns for the new plan.
“That will go to my Water Conservation Committee. They will have the final say as to what’s actually going to be in the plan,” said Bohonek. “The written plan gets sent to the Department of Agriculture. I will present the plan. They will review it and may make suggestions for changes if they see fit. Once they approve it, it goes to the county board for their adoption.”
Tough decisions have to be made. Having things simply as they used to be is not an option.
“It took many years to pollute a water stream or a lake,” Bohonek said. “It’s going to take many years to clean it up. We’re just trying to pinpoint the main contributors and what we can do to reduce those contributions.”
Education is key, and that includes all citizens.
“Farmers get a bad rap because they own the majority of the land,” said Bohonek. “Don’t get me wrong, there are some land owners that are doing a poor job. But there are also a lot of land owners that are doing an awesome job. But it’s not just land owners. People that live in communities like Beaver Dam. People who live around lakes, next to a stream. What are their allowances for fertilizers? Where are they putting their grass clippings when they mow their lawns? Where are they putting their leaves when they rake them up? All that contributes to phosphorus. So it’s not just farmers that are the contributors. It really is up to everybody — to all of us. Hopefully the 10-year plan we’re working on will help us all to be more mindful about how to protect the environment in everything we do.”