Dodge County survey to inform conservation decisions: Ten-year plan due in late 2022

On Nov. 30, an advisory committee representing a wide range of citizens will meet to look at resource concerns from the current plan, results from the survey, and resource concerns for the new plan.

“That will go to my Water Conservation Committee. They will have the final say as to what’s actually going to be in the plan,” said Bohonek. “The written plan gets sent to the Department of Agriculture. I will present the plan. They will review it and may make suggestions for changes if they see fit. Once they approve it, it goes to the county board for their adoption.”

Tough decisions have to be made. Having things simply as they used to be is not an option.

“It took many years to pollute a water stream or a lake,” Bohonek said. “It’s going to take many years to clean it up. We’re just trying to pinpoint the main contributors and what we can do to reduce those contributions.”

Education is key, and that includes all citizens.

“Farmers get a bad rap because they own the majority of the land,” said Bohonek. “Don’t get me wrong, there are some land owners that are doing a poor job. But there are also a lot of land owners that are doing an awesome job. But it’s not just land owners. People that live in communities like Beaver Dam. People who live around lakes, next to a stream. What are their allowances for fertilizers? Where are they putting their grass clippings when they mow their lawns? Where are they putting their leaves when they rake them up? All that contributes to phosphorus. So it’s not just farmers that are the contributors. It really is up to everybody — to all of us. Hopefully the 10-year plan we’re working on will help us all to be more mindful about how to protect the environment in everything we do.”

