Dodge County to borrow $9.2 million for road projects

A report presented in August shows that there are 321 miles of county roads in poor to average condition, and 224 miles of county roads in average to excellent condition. With decreasing state road aid, road repairs have dropped over time. Utilizing the existing budget of funds, including sales tax and state/federal grants, a total of 10 miles of roadway is repaired or replaced annually.

The 2021 bond issue will allow for the repair and/or reconstruction of 31 miles of county highways. A similar bond issue in 2022 is expected to allow repair and/or reconstruction of 31 more miles.

“This is the most refreshing approach that I’ve been a part of in a very long time and I know that we can make a difference here,” said Field. “The record low interest rates make this appealing and possible. That and the fact that our public supports it and the need is easily demonstrated.”

Ehlers Public Finance Advisors estimate a cost of $650,000 in interest over the 10-year life of the first $9 million bond. For the owner of a $100,000 house borrowing $18 million (over two bond issues) will mean a rise of $27 annually for 10 to 11 years.