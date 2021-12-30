Dodge County to get $3.7 million from opioid settlement

Other strategies and methods of reaching those who need help, and the services required to meet those needs, are detailed in an attached exhibit.

“The fact that a piece of the litigation has been settled means that a significant amount of money will be flowing into the county,” said Nass. “The board will have to determine where that money will go. Will it be Health and Human Services? The initial thought is that would be a good place as they operate an opioid treatment center right now. That center will need to be continued once the grants that currently fund it are exhausted, but the board must decide.”