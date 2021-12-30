Dodge County to get $3.7 million from opioid settlement

JUNEAU – Dodge County will get a $3.7 million share of a $21 billion settlement from opioid manufacturers but has yet to decide precisely how it will use the funds.
According to A county board resolution approved Dec. 21, “The people of the State of Wisconsin and its communities have been harmed by misfeasance, nonfeasance and malfeasance committed by certain entities that engage in manufacture, marketing, promotion, distribution or dispensing of an opioid analgesic.”
The three largest pharmaceutical distributors: McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen, and manufacturer Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its parent company Johnson & Johnson have agreed to a tentative settlement. If adopted by the litigating states and local units of government, the distributors will pay to the plaintiffs a maximum of $21 billion over 18 years and Johnson paying $5 billion over nine years.
Eligible uses of the settlement proceeds are restricted to opioid abatement and mitigation.
A total of $402 million is expected for Wisconsin and the attorneys who pursued the compensation. A total of 70 percent of that total will be allocated to local governments in Wisconsin totaling $282 million. Dodge County is eligible to receive 1.302 percent of the total Wisconsin settlement which amounts to just under $3.7 million. Columbia County is eligible to receive 1.076 percent or just more than $3 million. Sauk County is eligible to receive 1.226 percent or just under $3.5 million.
The agreement and its appendices fills 28 pages. Listed under Exhibit E are prioritized abatement strategies and focuses including:
- Naloxone or other FDA-approved drug to reverse opioid overdoses
- Medication Assisted Treatment distribution and other treatment
- Pregnant and postpartum women
- Expanding treatment for neonatal abstinence syndrome
- Expansion of warm hand-off programs and recovery services
- Treatment for incarcerated population
- Prevention programs
- Expanding syringe service programs
- Evidence-based data collection and research analyzing the effectiveness of the abatement strategies within the state.
Other strategies and methods of reaching those who need help, and the services required to meet those needs, are detailed in an attached exhibit.
Corporate Counsel Kim Nass summarized the anticipated impact for Dodge County.
“The fact that a piece of the litigation has been settled means that a significant amount of money will be flowing into the county,” said Nass. “The board will have to determine where that money will go. Will it be Health and Human Services? The initial thought is that would be a good place as they operate an opioid treatment center right now. That center will need to be continued once the grants that currently fund it are exhausted, but the board must decide.”