Dodge County to share grants: Three communities to use block grant funds

JUNEAU – Three communities will be able to take advantage of $1.6 million in grants, thanks to a vote taken Thursday night by the Dodge County Board.
The funds are available through the Community Development Block Grant program – locally labelled the Revolving Loan Fund. The county paid back $1.6 million to shut down the local program. Funds included $1 million in cash on hand, $312,000 in outstanding loans and $288,000 in bad debt. The repaid total is now available for up to three eligible projects, either to the county or to local municipalities.
The county’s only eligible project is an elevator in the Henry Dodge Office Building. While it does serve the right sector of the population – and more – it is not ready for the Jan. 31 submission deadline. The only information currently available is based on a verbal assessment three years ago that the elevator would cost $600,000 to replace. Now it is estimated to cost up to $900,000, with no formal bid process in place.
The Executive Committee recently reconsidered its Nov. 7 decision to use the funds for the elevator and to share the grant money with two other communities. What was proposed Thursday was to share the funds with three communities on a cost-sharing basis of 20 percent reimbursement to the county of up to $720,000.
The area projects, which are ready to go, include road and infrastructure repairs and replacements in Horicon, Beaver Dam and Juneau. In each location the population benefitting from the improvements is classified as being at least 51 percent low to moderate income.
All three communities have agreed to the 20 percent cost-share option. Those funds will help defray the default of a $288,000 loan to the then-owners of The Audubon Inn (doing business as NOLA North Grille) in Mayville.
Presenting an overview to the board Thursday, Dodge County Manager of Planning Nate Olson said, “I’ve been working on that loan for the past three years. We’ve done everything we can on the Mayville hotel loan. I always like to think that my kids are the reason for my hair loss. I don’t think it is. I think it was the Mayville hotel loan.”
Another sticking point with some members of the board are the resolutions required for the county to received CDBG funds. Those resolutions are required by the Department of Housing and Urban Development which oversees the program. HUD resolutions would pre-empt some of the county’s own policies and raise questions about excessive oversight. They include prohibiting the use of excessive force, barring exits for non-violent civil rights demonstrations and adopting a residential anti-displacement and relocation plan.
Art Bahr of MSA Professional Services said that the resolutions are standard operating procedure, and the grants cannot go forward without them. The three participating municipalities, however, already have them in place.
On Thursday the board voted 28-0, with five members not present, to rescind the part of its earlier resolution including the elevator project, and to authorize the chosen alternative uses. Although deadlines loom, Bahr said the three communities are well prepared to meet them.
“These communities are actually waiting for a phone call,” he said. “They’re ready to go.”
The executive committee also heard a presentation from THRIVE Ed (Economic Development), A firm that has been marketing commercial properties in Dodge and Jefferson counties.
Recently-hired Dodge County specialist Deb Reinbold presented a summary of their work over the past year. Among the facts presented are a listing of 62 Dodge County businesses contacts in the COVID “Back to Business” initiative, 24 businesses being visited and more. THRIVE provides staff, infrastructure and resources, and many other “intangible” assets by nature of being there.
Supervisor Dan Hilbert said that is far preferable to having no one, and to simply hoping things will occur on their own.
Supervisor Jeff Schmitt disagreed, however, and objected to a six-month notification to cancel the contract and an overall lack of proof for the benefits the company promises to provide.
I think it’s a bad deal right now,” he said.
The Executive Committee will consider the matter its Feb 1 meeting.