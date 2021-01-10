Dodge County to share grants: Three communities to use block grant funds

JUNEAU – Three communities will be able to take advantage of $1.6 million in grants, thanks to a vote taken Thursday night by the Dodge County Board.

The funds are available through the Community Development Block Grant program – locally labelled the Revolving Loan Fund. The county paid back $1.6 million to shut down the local program. Funds included $1 million in cash on hand, $312,000 in outstanding loans and $288,000 in bad debt. The repaid total is now available for up to three eligible projects, either to the county or to local municipalities.

The county’s only eligible project is an elevator in the Henry Dodge Office Building. While it does serve the right sector of the population – and more – it is not ready for the Jan. 31 submission deadline. The only information currently available is based on a verbal assessment three years ago that the elevator would cost $600,000 to replace. Now it is estimated to cost up to $900,000, with no formal bid process in place.

The Executive Committee recently reconsidered its Nov. 7 decision to use the funds for the elevator and to share the grant money with two other communities. What was proposed Thursday was to share the funds with three communities on a cost-sharing basis of 20 percent reimbursement to the county of up to $720,000.