Dodge County Toy Bank fills the sleigh

With the holidays fast approaching, parents struggling to make ends meet can draw comfort in the fact that the Dodge County Toy Bank will again help put some gifts under the tree for children.
The program started in 1965 with two bankers, D.H. Everman and Harvey Vorpahl. The two were able to provide presents for 100 children the first year. Everman’s family eventually took over the toy bank until 1996. It was kept going by a committee before American Bank took over 17 years ago.
The all-volunteer nonprofit organization had to rethink its processes this year due to COVID-19, according to organizer Patricia Frankenstein.
"When our group first met in August and we were hearing reports that the pandemic was going to continue through the winter, there was no doubt we wanted to do the toy bank but how we were going to service families safely was the question. We made some changes with the gracious help of our Beaver Dam partners, Inter-Quest and Countryside Auto to keep families and volunteers protected,” she said.
Previously, to receive assistance, families would contact a social service agency or their child’s school to obtain a paper application for the toy bank, fill it out and then return it. Inter-Quest developed an online portal for the application process this year and applications are being accepted online through Nov. 27.
Frankenstein said parents should request to receive an online link from the school or an agency — such as Dodge County Human Services, St. Vincent de Paul, Energy Services or Central Wisconsin Community Action Council — along with instructions on how to log in and apply. The toy bank serves families with children from birth through age 15.
Funds for the toy bank come from generous individuals, clubs and area businesses and are accepted throughout the year. Frankenstein suggested those wishing to make a monetary donation to do so online at americanbankbd.com and click the “Donate Now” button on the home page. Donors can also write checks payable to the Dodge County Toy Bank and drop them off at any American Bank location, or mail them to the bank at P.O. Box 438, Beaver Dam, WI 53916.
People who want to give a toy can place it in a donation box at American Bank, 1519 N. Spring St., Key West Salon and Spa, 1190 DeClark St., Lidtke Motors, 701 Park Ave., all in Beaver Dam or Dollar General, 331 E. Center St., Juneau. If someone has a large amount of gifts they’d like to donate they can contact Frankenstein at 920-885-2700 to set up an appointment.
Toys are usually distributed at the Beaver Dam Middle School, but that has changed this year in order to provide a contactless pick-up.
The morning of Dec. 13, families will come to Countryside Auto Group, 8167 Kellom Rd, Beaver Dam, to receive their bag full of gifts that volunteers selected keeping the ages of the children on the list in mind.
“Families will be able to drive-up, check-in and we will load their red bag in their vehicle for them,” said Frankenstein. “I think it’s an awesome set-up in terms of traffic flow and keeping the bags out of the elements.”
In the past, families could pick out an extra gift for their child on the distribution day but that will not happen this year due to the pandemic. Each child receives about $45 worth of presents.
“Approximately 1,000 kids receive gifts each year and I anticipate that number may increase this Christmas, especially when so many are now in need. It's wonderful how our community is always willing to help out," she said.
To find out more about the toy bank, visit dodgecountytoybank.com.
Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.
