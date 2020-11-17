Dodge County Toy Bank fills the sleigh

With the holidays fast approaching, parents struggling to make ends meet can draw comfort in the fact that the Dodge County Toy Bank will again help put some gifts under the tree for children.

The program started in 1965 with two bankers, D.H. Everman and Harvey Vorpahl. The two were able to provide presents for 100 children the first year. Everman’s family eventually took over the toy bank until 1996. It was kept going by a committee before American Bank took over 17 years ago.

The all-volunteer nonprofit organization had to rethink its processes this year due to COVID-19, according to organizer Patricia Frankenstein.

"When our group first met in August and we were hearing reports that the pandemic was going to continue through the winter, there was no doubt we wanted to do the toy bank but how we were going to service families safely was the question. We made some changes with the gracious help of our Beaver Dam partners, Inter-Quest and Countryside Auto to keep families and volunteers protected,” she said.