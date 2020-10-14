Dodge County Trick or Treat safety outlined: Health experts share Halloween tips

Halloween trick or treating is fast approaching, but it is unlikely to be anything like those of recent memory.
The Dodge County Public Health Office recently issued COVID-19 guidelines for Halloween activities, hoping to protect those who participate, and to insure children and families enjoy a fun and safe holiday.
“First of all remember that large gatherings and close contact with people outside of your household increases your risk,” said Public Health Officer Abby Sauer. “So this year, find new ways to celebrate that don’t involve big in-person parties or traditional trick-or-treating. With a clear association between large gatherings and COVID-19 spread, we all need to do as much as we can to protect ourselves and those around us.”
Ideas for more safely include celebrating with fewer people in-person and/or more people online. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), “Higher levels of COVID-19 cases and community spread in the gathering location, as well as where attendees are coming from, increase the risk of infection and spread among attendees. Family and friends should consider the number and rate of COVID-19 cases in their community and in the community where they plan to celebrate when considering whether to host or attend a holiday celebration.”
Dodge County is in the highest level of alert with more than 70 test positives recorded in a single day. According to the Harvard Global Health Institute risk level rating metric, the county is at a “Tipping Point” where stay-at-home orders are necessary.
Sauer suggests a variety of options: “Hold virtual costume contests and parties. Dress up. Get online with friends and other families to celebrate and rate each other’s costumes. Increase what you do at home to celebrate. Decorate where you live. Get the kids involved in making decorations. Bake Halloween-themed treats. Watch scary movies with your family, household, or as a group online.”
All should avoid happy hours or socializing at bars. Both are proven causes of fast virus spread – even if they can do so in an outdoor space.
“Even though being outside decreases the risk, being in close contact with people you don’t live with increases the risk of spreading and contracting COVID-19,” Sauer said. “In-person costume contests and parties are not recommended, no matter where they might be held.”
Most area communities are planning trick or treating hours, but all are advised to stay as close-to-home as possible.
“Avoid the urge to attend events in another town,” said the department press release. “It can definitely lead to greater spread of the virus.”
Going house-to-house and having in-person contact is not recommended. Even in the same neighborhood treat givers and treat takers should wear masks, latex or silicon gloves and keep social distance (six feet).
Examples of treating successfully include leaving individual grab bags (or paper cups) filled with goodies outside the door for children to take, and/or backing away when they approach. Some individuals are making treat chutes on a handrail. Kids place their bags at the bottom of the chute to catch the goodies. Placing Halloween treats outside the door where friends and loved ones live is another method of contact-free celebrating.
A Halloween mask is not a safe alternative for COVID-19 protection. According to a post from the Centers for Disease Control, “Do not use a costume mask (such as for Halloween) as a substitute for a cloth mask unless it is made of two or more layers of breathable fabric that covers your mouth and nose and doesn’t leave gaps around your face. Do not wear a costume mask over a cloth mask because it can be dangerous if the costume mask makes it hard to breathe. Instead, consider using a Halloween-themed cloth mask.”
As usual all treats should be thoroughly checked before consuming. Anything not factory sealed should be thrown away, including candies with twisted or wax paper wrapping.
“Definitely think before, or if you go,” said Sauer. “Use the DHS individual decision tool to assess what’s best for you and your family when it comes to celebrating this year. It’s up to all of us to control the spread, and to protect each other the best way we know how.”
