Dodge County Trick or Treat safety outlined: Health experts share Halloween tips

Examples of treating successfully include leaving individual grab bags (or paper cups) filled with goodies outside the door for children to take, and/or backing away when they approach. Some individuals are making treat chutes on a handrail. Kids place their bags at the bottom of the chute to catch the goodies. Placing Halloween treats outside the door where friends and loved ones live is another method of contact-free celebrating.

A Halloween mask is not a safe alternative for COVID-19 protection. According to a post from the Centers for Disease Control, “Do not use a costume mask (such as for Halloween) as a substitute for a cloth mask unless it is made of two or more layers of breathable fabric that covers your mouth and nose and doesn’t leave gaps around your face. Do not wear a costume mask over a cloth mask because it can be dangerous if the costume mask makes it hard to breathe. Instead, consider using a Halloween-themed cloth mask.”

As usual all treats should be thoroughly checked before consuming. Anything not factory sealed should be thrown away, including candies with twisted or wax paper wrapping.

“Definitely think before, or if you go,” said Sauer. “Use the DHS individual decision tool to assess what’s best for you and your family when it comes to celebrating this year. It’s up to all of us to control the spread, and to protect each other the best way we know how.”

