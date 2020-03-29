Dodge County United Way launches COVID-19 relief fund

United Way of Dodge County is launching a COVID Relief Fund to address those hard hit by the ongoing global pandemic.

According to a release issued by the United Way of Dodge County board of directors, "This fund will provide flexible resources to our not-for-profit partnered agencies in the county working with community members who are disproportionately impacted by the Coronavirus and the economic consequences of this outbreak. Contributions to this fund are designed to fill the gaps arising from the pandemic and to address all aspects of the outbreak as efficiently as possible."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Our goal is to support the needs of the economically vulnerable populations in Dodge County,” said executive director Susan Jentz. “Any contribution, small or large, is immediately appreciated and unites our community for the greater good.”

Every donation will stay in Dodge County and assist partnered agencies adversely impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Secure donations may be made online at www.unitedwayofdodgecounty.com or send a check to United Way of Dodge County, Dodge County COVID Relief Fund, P.O. Box 158, Beaver Dam, WI 53916

For questions on the Dodge County COVID Relief Fund, contact Jentz by calling 920-885-2488 or e-mailing united.way@charter.net

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.