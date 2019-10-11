The 2019 United Way of Dodge County campaign is underway, following a "Day of Caring" volunteer event.
The charity isn hopeful it will meet or exceed its $280,000 goal to support 18 area agencies and their missions to provide services for those who need help in a wide variety of areas.
The slogan adopted for this year is “The Power of One, the Strength of Many.”
"Many of our contributors are individuals, but as a group are having a powerful impact on the Dodge County community,” said United Way Executive Director Susan Jentz. “By themselves they may not be all that impressive, but together they are changing lives for the better in really significant ways.”
Jentz said if one quarter of county residents (22,000 people) would donate a dollar a week, it would total well over $1 million. Or if those same individuals would volunteer one hour a month, nonprofit agencies could accomplish more.
“A dollar a week doesn’t even buy a cup of coffee,” said Jentz. “If one person does it, that impact isn’t much. But if more people do it, it suddenly becomes highly significant.”
United Way is hoping to have an impact through donations, but also with volunteer efforts through volunteerdodge.net.
The annual fund drive supports many different services and community efforts. United Way-approved agencies include ARC of Dodge County; Boy and Girl Scout programs; BRIDGES of Dodge County; Catholic Charities; Central Wisconsin Community Action Council; Church Health Services; Community Care; Connexiones Latinos; Dodge County Lifespan Respite Network; Energy Services; The Gathering Source; Green Valley Enterprise; New Beginnings Homeless Shelters; PAVE; and YMCA of Dodge County.
The agencies are scrupulously screened and must carefully track how funds are used and what the impacts are.
Ninety-eight percent of all contributions stay in Dodge County.
“Our donors are our customers and we have to do the best we can for them, getting the best return on investment for our community,” said Jentz. “Our agencies are great and do a great job for our communities.”
According to Jentz, public programs and dollars do not keep up with communities’ needs. United Way can often fill the gap between underfunded programs and real world survival.
Jentz has heard all the reasons for not giving, and dispels the myths associated with them.
“People say, ‘I pay taxes and that should take care of it,’” said Jentz. “Well, unfortunately it doesn’t. Government services are always getting cut and they can’t keep pace with the problems that are increasing in urgency every day.”
Another question relates to supporting individuals who simply don’t want to work.
“Our clients are mostly working people, but often suffering from circumstances like not having transportation to work, or suffering from age or illness, or encountering emergency expenses. They just need a little help to get over a hump. There are also seniors who have to decide between paying for a drug or paying the rent, or buying food. We help them by having the food pantry and providing other needed services.”
She said, “We are definitely a hand up, not a handout.”
Large contributions come from area employers including John Deere, Shakeproof Group, Alliant Energy and Walmart.
Small contributions still have a huge impact, which is reflected in the 2019 United Way slogan.
“People may not feel like they have the power to change anything, but they do,” said Jentz. “That’s what ‘The Power of One, the Strength of Many’ is all about. It’s neighbors helping neighbors, which is what we do so well here, and hopefully will keep on doing through contributions to United Way.”
