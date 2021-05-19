Dodge County vaccinations steady, but below state average

JUNEAU – Public Health Officer Abby Sauer shared her insights about the local COVID-19 response at Tuesday’s monthly Dodge County Board meeting.
She also shared her hopes that vaccinations will continue to battle ongoing pandemic concerns.
“On Friday we did announce that we moved to Phase 3 recommendation in our safe restart plan,” said Sauer. “That is based on our numbers, the percentage of positives, and hospitalizations and deaths – all the things we look at – which are going down,” said Sauer. “That’s great news.”
Recommendations are that non-essential businesses can now operate at 75 percent occupancy. Social gatherings can be up to 250 people, allowing for social distancing.
“We are still recommending that people stay home when they’re sick, maintain social distance (six feet apart) and wear face coverings unless they are fully vaccinated,” Sauer said. “Those who are fully vaccinated can go back to pre-pandemic practices.”
Health care settings, congregate living settings, public transportation and businesses may still require face coverings, which should be honored.
A free testing site is held Mondays in Beaver Dam (1701 N Spring St.) and at participating area pharmacies.
“We’re still seeing a need for testing within our community. We’re asking people who are quarantined to get tested, so we still want to have access to that within our community,” Sauer said.
Regarding vaccinations Sauer said, “A lot has changed since we began and now individuals 12 years and older are eligible. In the beginning we were asking for 1,000 vaccines and we were getting 100. Now that has evened out and we are getting the vaccines we are asking for. Demand is still there and we are able to meet it.”
Vaccines administered through public health totaled 826 in January, 1,920 in February, 4,057 in March and 4,026 in April.
“We are not the only vaccinators in the county,” Sauer added. “There are many places for people to go. We’ve done day clinics, evening clinics and weekend clinics. We’ve gone to assisted living facilities, local organizations, businesses, schools and the Dodge County Jail. We’ve paired with the Aging and Disabilities Resource Center to get vaccines to homebound people or arranged for transportation for them. We’ve offered shots to their care givers as well. We’re also offering school-based vaccinations for students, coinciding with lower age eligibility. There are lots of opportunities for them as well.”
Vaccinations are available widely at area sites, with walk-in service advertised through media and online. Shots are also routinely available at the Dodge County Public Health building at 199 Highway DF, Juneau. Participants in Juneau have ranged from 50 a day in January to more than 400 a day as more doses became available.
Efforts are also being made to share information with those who have questions about the vaccines and their effectiveness, both online and via news releases. For current postings check “Dodge County Public Health COVID 19 Information” at www.co.dodge.wi.gov.
As of Tuesday 36.4 percent of Dodge County residents received at least one dose of vaccine, with 32.2 percent completing their vaccinations.
“We are sitting below the state average, which is 45.5 percent with one dose and 39.6 completed, but every day we do see the Dodge County percentage going up,” Sauer said. “So we are getting the vaccines in the arms of the people who want them. We’re having great success with all our outreach efforts, and are hopeful that many more people will take advantage of those opportunities.”
A letter was read from Larry Schraufnagel resigning his position as District 16 Supervisor for the town and village of Lomira.