Dodge County vaccinations steady, but below state average

Regarding vaccinations Sauer said, “A lot has changed since we began and now individuals 12 years and older are eligible. In the beginning we were asking for 1,000 vaccines and we were getting 100. Now that has evened out and we are getting the vaccines we are asking for. Demand is still there and we are able to meet it.”

Vaccines administered through public health totaled 826 in January, 1,920 in February, 4,057 in March and 4,026 in April.

“We are not the only vaccinators in the county,” Sauer added. “There are many places for people to go. We’ve done day clinics, evening clinics and weekend clinics. We’ve gone to assisted living facilities, local organizations, businesses, schools and the Dodge County Jail. We’ve paired with the Aging and Disabilities Resource Center to get vaccines to homebound people or arranged for transportation for them. We’ve offered shots to their care givers as well. We’re also offering school-based vaccinations for students, coinciding with lower age eligibility. There are lots of opportunities for them as well.”