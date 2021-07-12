Dodge County village being unwound following state Supreme Court decision

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We are expecting the whole board will come back as a town board," said former Kekoskee Village President Don Hilgendorf. "Right now, we're kind of in limbo. That’s going to be determined."

Hilgendorf said everyone is waiting to see what will happen next and will find out more information shortly about how to get a town of Williamstown board back up and running.

A telephone scheduling conference is scheduled in circuit court for Aug. 5. A letter from Matthew Parmentier, attorney for Kekoskee, to Judge Joseph Sciascia stated the state Supreme Court's decision means the cooperative plan will be invalidated and the village will separate into the town and village they were before.

"As you can imagine, there is no clear roadmap for how to unwind a village in these circumstances," the letter says. "We are, nevertheless, doing our best to navigate the process."

The letter says that when the town of Williamstown is re-established, there will be no town officials. At first, there is a process under state statute to hold a special meeting of the electors called by the county clerk to fill vacancies until there are enough officials in place to make further appointments. Such a meeting will require 15 days notice.