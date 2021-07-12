Dodge County village being unwound following state Supreme Court decision

JUNEAU — A Wisconsin Supreme Court decision has created a Dodge County village overseen by officials who previously had resigned from their posts.
The town of Williamstown and the village of Kekoskee became one, larger municipality in 2018 after the state Department of Administration approved an attachment plan. Under the approved plan the entire town of Williamstown became the village of Kekoskee and completely surrounded the city of Mayville. The city of Mayville sued, with officials having concerns about the impact on the city's growth, and the Supreme Court unanimously ruled in the city's favor last month.
The justices determined that the city should have been a party to the plan because it affected the city's boundaries. The matter was sent back to Dodge County Circuit Court.
Kekoskee Village Clerk Mary Dessereau confirmed that the three Kekoskee village board members resigned at a special meeting Sunday morning. Village President Don Hilgendorf, Trustee Allen Schellinger and Trustee Loris Geschke resigned and were replaced by Lloyd Lechner, Jerald Barker and John Becker.
The three "new" board members previously served when the village was in its old form. The village board had initiated the attachment of the town of Williamstown after stating there were not enough people interested in holding elected office in the tiny village which has a population of about 160.
"We are expecting the whole board will come back as a town board," said former Kekoskee Village President Don Hilgendorf. "Right now, we're kind of in limbo. That’s going to be determined."
Hilgendorf said everyone is waiting to see what will happen next and will find out more information shortly about how to get a town of Williamstown board back up and running.
A telephone scheduling conference is scheduled in circuit court for Aug. 5. A letter from Matthew Parmentier, attorney for Kekoskee, to Judge Joseph Sciascia stated the state Supreme Court's decision means the cooperative plan will be invalidated and the village will separate into the town and village they were before.
"As you can imagine, there is no clear roadmap for how to unwind a village in these circumstances," the letter says. "We are, nevertheless, doing our best to navigate the process."
The letter says that when the town of Williamstown is re-established, there will be no town officials. At first, there is a process under state statute to hold a special meeting of the electors called by the county clerk to fill vacancies until there are enough officials in place to make further appointments. Such a meeting will require 15 days notice.
The letter asks the judge to stay the invalidation of the cooperative plan until that meeting happens so there is not a situation where there is a township with no one to operate it.
"We do not yet know what that date will be, but when we do, we will be able to put a board in place," the letter says.
Sciascia noted during a 2019 hearing that if the merger were overturned it would result in a messy process to restore the status quo.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.