Dodge County weighs COVID ordinance: Approval not likely before December

JUNEAU — Dodge County may enact a Public Health Ordinance, but it will involve a lot of legal wrangling, and may not be particularly effective.

It will likely not be in place before December or possibly January.

Supervisor Jeff Schmitt said although he does not favor such an ordinance, the process has taken far too long. He warned against “politicization,” and court challenges falling on Dodge County to defend. He said issues might be better resolved through state action, avoiding all the trials and tribulations of local approval.

“This all started in February or March,” Schmitt said. “So here we are, octeen months away from the start and we’re still deciding whether we need an ordinance. For 170 years prior to that we never saw cause to have one or justify one to begin with. We’re wasting a lot of oxygen and creating a lot of carbon dioxide over nothing if you ask me.”

Action was, in part, delayed by a strong public outcry in June, when a draft ordinance was shared for discussion only.

An online campaign to discredit the proposal prompted more than 100 protestors to picket the Administration Building. Members of the crowd cited concerns over the loss of civil liberties necessitated by closure orders, quarantine requirements and possible arrests.