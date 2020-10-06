Dodge County weighs COVID ordinance: Approval not likely before December

JUNEAU — Dodge County may enact a Public Health Ordinance, but it will involve a lot of legal wrangling, and may not be particularly effective.
It will likely not be in place before December or possibly January.
Supervisor Jeff Schmitt said although he does not favor such an ordinance, the process has taken far too long. He warned against “politicization,” and court challenges falling on Dodge County to defend. He said issues might be better resolved through state action, avoiding all the trials and tribulations of local approval.
“This all started in February or March,” Schmitt said. “So here we are, octeen months away from the start and we’re still deciding whether we need an ordinance. For 170 years prior to that we never saw cause to have one or justify one to begin with. We’re wasting a lot of oxygen and creating a lot of carbon dioxide over nothing if you ask me.”
Action was, in part, delayed by a strong public outcry in June, when a draft ordinance was shared for discussion only.
An online campaign to discredit the proposal prompted more than 100 protestors to picket the Administration Building. Members of the crowd cited concerns over the loss of civil liberties necessitated by closure orders, quarantine requirements and possible arrests.
At that time, attorney and county board supervisor Lisa Derr said the Public Health Department already has all the statutory powers it needs, and that an ordinance is not needed.
Public Health Nurse Abby Sauer said recently that any broad-range shut-down orders will have to be issued by the state. She currently has, and will continue to have, the right to shut down large group gatherings or to act on other perceived health threats.
The June draft ordinance was designed to limit the Public Health Office’s powers related to COVID 19 and other communicable diseases. At that time, County Board Chairman Russ Kottke insisted, without clear board consensus, that Dodge County would follow the lead of the Wisconsin Counties Association, which represents the state’s 72 county jurisdictions.
On Monday, one of about 20 protestors was corrected when he guessed that nine people have died of COVID so far. Kottke informed him the number is now 19.
Caseloads have risen dramatically recently, with the county reverting to Phase 1 of COVID response. On Monday, 82 new cases were reported since Friday, triple the number since the county board last met on Sept. 23. The daily community positive rate stands at Risk Level Red using the Harvard Global Health Institute metric. That metric ranks positives from red (highest), to green (lowest). In Dodge County, the daily community positive rate stood Monday at 89.9 cases per 100,000 people. That is labelled “a tipping point for accelerated spread, with stay-at-home orders necessary.”
A 58-page document, “Guidance in implementing Regulations Surrounding Communicable Diseases, An Analysis of local Health Department and Local Health Officer Powers, Duties and Enforcement Actions” was reconsidered Monday. It had been distributed to county board members in July. A memo from Kottke, distributed with the document, indicated that it was to be reviewed by the Executive Committee and the Human Services & Health Board in October.
The document, including draft ordinances, was created by the law firm of von Briesen & Roper, Milwaukee and Madison attorneys. It also includes legal opinions from that firm.
“I’m not going to comment on the content,” said Corporation Counsel Kim Nass. “You’ve got it. You’ve read it. You can form your own conclusions as to what it says.”
Nass will draft an ordinance for board consideration in November.
“The guidance does really spell out a number of things, but it is just guidance,” Nass said. “I will be guided by your direction. The ordinance that will be brought to you in November will be tailored for Dodge County. It will pass through the Executive Committee and the Human Services and Health Board and will then await board approval, possibly in December. That will depend, however, on how long it takes to pass through committee and other review.”
A sheriff’s department representative suggested that area police chiefs would like to have input into the ordinance, especially regarding enforcement and issuance of citations.
Nass said, “I am very willing to go to their monthly meeting. I’d appreciate their input.”
