Dodge County wines featured at State Fair

JUNEAU — Two of the top 20 wines featured at the Wisconsin State Fair last week were grown and produced in Dodge County.

Those wines are the Edwin Brix Vineyard’s Brianna and Rose wines. The winery grows a variety of red and white cold hardy grapes to produce its high quality wines. Unlike most wineries in Wisconsin, 100 percent of its wines are made from grapes they grow. The family also has a new partnership with Mayberry Farms, a local strawberry grower, to produce strawberry wine under the E Flat Eddie label.

Descendants of the Sell family have owned the farmstead since 1893. Edwin Brix Vineyard & Sell Family Wines is the first and only licensed commercial winery in the county. Edwin is a name that runs in the Sell family and Brix is a unit of measurement used for the sugar content in grapes. Marty and Chris Sell established the business in 2010 at N4595 Welsh Road.

The Sells planted their first grapes in 2010 and started making wine in 2013. The tasting room was opened three years ago in a granary that dates back to the early days of the farmstead. An attached outdoor deck is complete with tables, chairs and a wood-fired pizza oven.