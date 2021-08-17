Dodge County wines featured at State Fair

JUNEAU — Two of the top 20 wines featured at the Wisconsin State Fair last week were grown and produced in Dodge County.
Those wines are the Edwin Brix Vineyard’s Brianna and Rose wines. The winery grows a variety of red and white cold hardy grapes to produce its high quality wines. Unlike most wineries in Wisconsin, 100 percent of its wines are made from grapes they grow. The family also has a new partnership with Mayberry Farms, a local strawberry grower, to produce strawberry wine under the E Flat Eddie label.
Descendants of the Sell family have owned the farmstead since 1893. Edwin Brix Vineyard & Sell Family Wines is the first and only licensed commercial winery in the county. Edwin is a name that runs in the Sell family and Brix is a unit of measurement used for the sugar content in grapes. Marty and Chris Sell established the business in 2010 at N4595 Welsh Road.
The Sells planted their first grapes in 2010 and started making wine in 2013. The tasting room was opened three years ago in a granary that dates back to the early days of the farmstead. An attached outdoor deck is complete with tables, chairs and a wood-fired pizza oven.
“The Wisconsin Winery Association has about 100 members and each winery is invited to submit two wines,” said Edwin Brix founder/owner Martin “Marty” Sell. “A total of 20 are chosen by a panel of judges as the best and are offered for sale and sampling. We were fortunate enough to have both of our wines chosen so we had 10 percent of the wine at the State Fair this year.”
The family’s wines have won medals at other competitions across the United States.
During his education, Marty Sell learned the drumlin land formations on their property, left by glaciers that traversed Dodge County, created ideal grape-growing soil conditions. Marty completed an online grape and wine program from Missouri State University. Through the online class he was mentored by master winemaker Domenic Carisetti, who comes to the Sell property a couple times a year as a consultant.
Several family members are involved in the day-to-day operation of the winery.
In addition to providing 25 cases of wine for the State Fair, the Sells volunteered to help pour at the association’s building on one of the event’s main streets. Word spreads quickly and exposure at the state fair is already paying off.
“We’re kind of out by ourselves here in Dodge County,” said Sell. “Our nearest neighbor wineries are in Ripon, Prairie du Sac and Cedarburg, but we’ve already had people stopping out last week who had seen us at the State Fair. More people are discovering us and our wonderful wines every day. Last weekend alone we had a couple hundred people here. That’s more traffic than we had in a month when we first started.”
Edwin Brix Vineyard is open for tastings from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. For more information go to edwinbrix.com.