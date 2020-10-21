Dodge County workers seek fulfillment: Jobs not enough for future employees

A simple job is not enough to attract the next generation of workers in Dodge County and beyond, according to Chris Stark, a Community and Economic Development Educator for UW-Madison, based in Eagle River.

He shared some of his insights at a Business Power Hour video conference Tuesday afternoon.

The conference was hosted by the Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce, with 24 business people and community leaders attending

“He believes that workforce will be one of businesses biggest challenges in this century,” said Chamber Executive Director Tracy Propst in her introduction. “With a mismatch of skill development and declining workforce participation, it is a problem that should bring everyone to the table to address.”

“I don’t want to tout myself as an expert, but certainly as someone who has been researching this subject for several years because the businesses in our state and our region talk about it all the time,” Stark said. “It is critical, and this is what prompted me to get involved with this issue.”

He said his expertise is in rural economies, since he is not as familiar with urban areas at his chosen location.