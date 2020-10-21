Dodge County workers seek fulfillment: Jobs not enough for future employees

A simple job is not enough to attract the next generation of workers in Dodge County and beyond, according to Chris Stark, a Community and Economic Development Educator for UW-Madison, based in Eagle River.
He shared some of his insights at a Business Power Hour video conference Tuesday afternoon.
The conference was hosted by the Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce, with 24 business people and community leaders attending
“He believes that workforce will be one of businesses biggest challenges in this century,” said Chamber Executive Director Tracy Propst in her introduction. “With a mismatch of skill development and declining workforce participation, it is a problem that should bring everyone to the table to address.”
“I don’t want to tout myself as an expert, but certainly as someone who has been researching this subject for several years because the businesses in our state and our region talk about it all the time,” Stark said. “It is critical, and this is what prompted me to get involved with this issue.”
He said his expertise is in rural economies, since he is not as familiar with urban areas at his chosen location.
Stark said, “We need an attitudinal shift about it all, because for too long labor has been considered a cost, rather than the asset that it is.”
Meeting attendees were told the pool of workers has been decreasing for the past 50 years, with the number of younger workers either decreasing (in ages 55 to 64) or fluctuating in ages 25 to 54. Retirees are increasing substantially.
The opioid problem also has a substantial impact, preventing many younger workers from obtaining and/or holding a job.
“What we don’t know about that is which came first,” Stark said. “Are these people on opioids because they’ve given up with the job or did the opioids lead to them giving up their job? Either way it’s a challenge for us to face going forward.”
Support Local Journalism
A large portion of the problem relates to low pay, with nearly half the nation’s workforce making less than $15 an hour.
A third of men in their prime don’t make enough to keep a family of four out of poverty, according to Rick Wartzman, author of “The End of Loyalty: The Rise and Fall of Good Jobs in America.”
Up to 43 percent of those participating in the gig economy get lower wages and do not receive benefits.
Young people in high school or college are less likely to hold jobs as they interfere with sports and other activities. That and rising retirements are providing challenges to John Deere, Quad Graphics, Kraft/Heinz, Mayville Engineering Co., Michels Corp. and other large employers in Dodge County.
Young American workers have indicated that the things that matter to them, ranked from most to least, include a good relationship with a superior, financial stability of the employer, a good work-life balance and good relationships with colleagues.
Child care is important for all, given costs and workers’ inability to afford them.
COVID 19-is another challenge, in that more than 360,000 jobs were lost in one month.
That total is more than the state’s 203,000-plus jobs gained from 2010 to 2020.
The industrial sectors that slowed growth the most include durable goods manufacturing (cars, electronics and appliances), health care and social assistance; and hotels and the food service industry.
“How do I define success?” Stark said. “How do the Federal Reserve and World Banks and others define success in this battle, and I consider it a battle? Again, focusing on the individual and a career part for that individual.”
He said everyone wins when those goals are achieved, and when local governments, industries and economic development professionals work together to achieve those ends.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.