Dodge County YMCA now offers Wisconsin favorite for recovery drink for members

People working out at the YMCA of Dodge County now have a healthy and Wisconsin friendly workout recovery drink thanks to a keen eye of a local dairy farmer.

“I noticed the coffee bar and a soda machine next to it, and I thought there is something missing,” Lisa Condon, from Condon Dairy Farm said.

Condon is a member of the YMCA and felt milk would be a more nutritious choice for members than the soft drinks.

Condon worked with the Dairy Farms of America and Wisconsin Women for Agriculture to purchase the cooler and keep it stocked.

Katie Holewinski, membership and marketing director, said that when Condon approached her about offering milk that she said it could definitely be done, because they knew the benefits of the drink.

Milk keeps bones and teeth healthy, reduces the risk of osteoporosis, is a great source of calcium, vitamin D, and protein and excellent recovery drink, Holewinski said.

The milk costs 50 cents for a 16-ounce container of chocolate or white. Condon will fill the cooler several times a week. Members can purchase the milk at the front desk.

“People are loving it,” Holewinski said. “I believe milk should be in every Y. If you look at the Olympic athletes, they promote milk over other sugary recovery drinks.”

