 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Dodge County YMCA now offers Wisconsin favorite for recovery drink for members

  • 0

People working out at the YMCA of Dodge County now have a healthy and Wisconsin friendly workout recovery drink thanks to a keen eye of a local dairy farmer.

The Wisconsin Wildlife Photography Exhibit opens Saturday at Dodge County Center for the Arts in Beaver Dam. 

“I noticed the coffee bar and a soda machine next to it, and I thought there is something missing,” Lisa Condon, from Condon Dairy Farm said.

Condon is a member of the YMCA and felt milk would be a more nutritious choice for members than the soft drinks.

Condon worked with the Dairy Farms of America and Wisconsin Women for Agriculture to purchase the cooler and keep it stocked.

Katie Holewinski, membership and marketing director, said that when Condon approached her about offering milk that she said it could definitely be done, because they knew the benefits of the drink.

Milk keeps bones and teeth healthy, reduces the risk of osteoporosis, is a great source of calcium, vitamin D, and protein and excellent recovery drink, Holewinski said. 

People are also reading…

The milk costs 50 cents for a 16-ounce container of chocolate or white. Condon will fill the cooler several times a week. Members can purchase the milk at the front desk.

“People are loving it,” Holewinski said. “I believe milk should be in every Y. If you look at the Olympic athletes, they promote milk over other sugary recovery drinks.”

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

0 Comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Susan M. Martin

Susan M. Martin

KING WILLIAM, VA—Susan M. Martin, 65, passed away after a short illness on January 30, 2022. She previously was a resident of Beaver Dam, Fox …

John M. Cigelske

John M. Cigelske

ELROY—John M. Cigelske, 59, of Elroy, WI passed away at Froedert Hospital in Milwaukee after a long battle with COVID on February 7, 2022.

James 'Jim' Lloyd Bender

James 'Jim' Lloyd Bender

NORTH FREEDOM—James “Jim” Lloyd Bender, age 81 of North Freedom, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 with his wife by his…

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Netflix raising prices again

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News