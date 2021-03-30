Dodge County's domestic abuse shelter gets boost from Wisconsin Counties Association

Dodge County’s local domestic abuse shelter, PAVE, received a donation Monday to its Capital Campaign from the Wisconsin Counties Association Services, in partnership with the Public Finance Authority.
WCA President Mark O’Connell presented a $5,000 check to PAVE Executive Director Ashley Welak during a press conference in the PAVE offices, 111 E. Burnett St., Beaver Dam. The nonprofit organization, which has had a community presence for more than 30 years, fosters to “Protect, Advocate, Validate, and Educate” those affected by domestic violence.
Calling PAVE an incredibly important part of the community that helps maintain the fabric of society, O’Connell said, “It’s unfortunate we have this need, but since we do, we need to have people that care enough about today and care deeply about the future to engage in the activities the PAVE engages in.”
Welak said numbers of crisis calls to PAVE have doubled since 2019. In 2020, the organization answered almost 1,600 calls and served 1,250 domestic abuse and sexual assault victims.
PAVE’s current facility is in a confidential location. Its new Burnett Street facility will be out in the open in a two-story brick building that once housed Herter’s Manufacturing. The organization states that keeping victims in hiding reinforces their feelings of shame and humiliation, and cuts them off from friends and family. Bringing the shelter location out of the shadows not only sheds light on the existence of domestic violence, it demonstrates to victims and survivors that the community cares about them and stands with them as they create a path to independence and stability.
Welak said the building is paid off and PAVE is in the process currently of fundraising $2.1 million more to grow its programs, such as prevention education. She said her personal goal is to stop abuse through new programming.
“Let’s help resolve this issue rather than dealing with the aftermath of that by working with victims,” she said.
Construction of pod-like housing, in which children and pets are welcome, will begin once the majority of funds are secured. PAVE’s goal is to raise those funds in the next 12-18 months.
At the press conference, Rep. Mark Born (R-Beaver Dam) said he was approached by the WCA and asked if he knew of a shelter in the area in need of financial assistance. He said he suggested PAVE because of its rich history of doing good work and also because it is working on the next generation of that work with a new facility.
“I hope this helps, not just with additional cash, but also in giving some more attention an important project,” he said. Information on PAVE’s Capital Campaign can be found at pavedc.org. Those interested in making a pledge can call Welak at 920-344-1249 or email at awelak@pavedc.org.
Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.