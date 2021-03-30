Dodge County's domestic abuse shelter gets boost from Wisconsin Counties Association

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Welak said the building is paid off and PAVE is in the process currently of fundraising $2.1 million more to grow its programs, such as prevention education. She said her personal goal is to stop abuse through new programming.

“Let’s help resolve this issue rather than dealing with the aftermath of that by working with victims,” she said.

Construction of pod-like housing, in which children and pets are welcome, will begin once the majority of funds are secured. PAVE’s goal is to raise those funds in the next 12-18 months.

At the press conference, Rep. Mark Born (R-Beaver Dam) said he was approached by the WCA and asked if he knew of a shelter in the area in need of financial assistance. He said he suggested PAVE because of its rich history of doing good work and also because it is working on the next generation of that work with a new facility.

“I hope this helps, not just with additional cash, but also in giving some more attention an important project,” he said. Information on PAVE’s Capital Campaign can be found at pavedc.org. Those interested in making a pledge can call Welak at 920-344-1249 or email at awelak@pavedc.org.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.