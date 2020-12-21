Dodgeland building plans underway with a groundbreaking planned for STEAM addition in the spring

JUNEAU – Dodgeland School District is working towards the final plans for the school’s makeover.

The Dodgeland School District is updating the 20-year-old school following the voters passing a $17 million referendum in April.

Design work for the building continues, Superintendent Annette Thompson said.

“We have numerous workgroups and teams that are meeting virtually to give guidance and feedback,” Thompson said. “A core team is the center of all planning and communication.”

The teams connected to the core team are the infrastructure team, safety and security team, communications team, furniture team and curriculum team.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The Communications Team has already started planning our groundbreaking ceremony for the STEAM addition in late March or early April,” Thompson said. “This will be the first construction to get started on our site.’

Dodgeland’s graduation is scheduled for June 6 and work will begin inside the building following the graduation date.