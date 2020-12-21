 Skip to main content
Dodgeland building plans underway with a groundbreaking planned for STEAM addition in the spring
Elementary students at Dodgeland School leave school on Dec. 16. The Dodgeland School District is updating the 20-year-old school following the voters passing a $17 million referendum in April. This spring signs of the renovaton will starat to be seen on campus.

 TERRI PEDERSON, Daily Citizen

JUNEAU – Dodgeland School District is working towards the final plans for the school’s makeover.

The Dodgeland School District is updating the 20-year-old school following the voters passing a $17 million referendum in April.

Design work for the building continues, Superintendent Annette Thompson said.

“We have numerous workgroups and teams that are meeting virtually to give guidance and feedback,” Thompson said. “A core team is the center of all planning and communication.”

The teams connected to the core team are the infrastructure team, safety and security team, communications team, furniture team and curriculum team.

“The Communications Team has already started planning our groundbreaking ceremony for the STEAM addition in late March or early April,” Thompson said. “This will be the first construction to get started on our site.’

Dodgeland’s graduation is scheduled for June 6 and work will begin inside the building following the graduation date.

Over the summer: installation of all roof top units, replacement of all the parking lots and remodeling of the technical education classrooms, the tech center, the middle school collaboration, the high school special education classroom space and the school’s commons area.

“The plan is to have all of this work done before school starts next fall,” Thompson said.

The work will continue in 2022, Thompson said. During the winter and spring, the district office and elementary school office will be remodeled. The early learning section of the school will be remodeled in the summer of 2022. The access roads, concrete plazas and new roof will also be done in summer 2022.

Thompson said they also will be installing a new 4K/5k playground but the project is not yet scheduled.

