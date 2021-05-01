Dodgeland faces broadband challenges: Internet access a barrier for some students

Thompson indicated that was one of the factors in continuing face-to-face instruction – that without it some students would be left out.

“We felt it was most important that we open our doors – that we bring kids back so everyone has access to learning,” she said.

Hotspots, devices the size of a note pad that amplify weaker signals, were one method of dealing with limited access. The district has more than 100 of the devices and they were all in use for virtual instruction. Families even shared them, or travelled to areas where they would work.

Unfortunately smaller-sized hotspots can usually support only one or two devices at a time. In cases where more coverage was needed, larger hotspots from district buses were placed in several locations, including day cares.

They do not work where a signal is weak. In such cases families picked up work and returned it to the school in the way it was done in the distant past.

Predictions for when wider access is coming are uncertain, although the latest round of economic stimulus to communities may be a source of funding. Dodge County Director of Economic Development Nate Olson is doing what he can, including applying for highly-competitive grants.