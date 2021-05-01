Dodgeland faces broadband challenges: Internet access a barrier for some students

JUNEAU — Scenic rural beauty and “escaping” from the pressures of daily life have long been touted as two of the state’s tourist appeals.
Unfortunately, the ability to unplug is a major challenge for those who need to stay connected – especially rural school districts in the time of COVID 19.
Dodgeland School District educators recently spoke of the challenges of poor broadband access, and the obstacles it has posed for both students and staff.
The district has 750 students in pre-kindergarten through grade 12, most of whom are equipped with their own iPads.
“It became evident last spring when we closed down in-person instruction that we had families that were struggling to connect with us virtually because of a lack of Internet connectivity,” said Superintendent Annette Thompson. “Ultimately, it’s about the topography of the land. It’s about cell phone reception. If you can’t get cell reception it’s not going to work.”
The district quickly mobilized.
“Over a weekend we deployed people delivering meals to homes. We were delivering hotspots. We were delivering iPads,” said Thompson. “But when learning didn’t happen it was outside our control. So we made our whole building a hot spot, so you can park in our parking lot and get access. Then it becomes an access issue because you have to drive from wherever you are in order to access learning.”
The signal has to be strong or things like classes connecting with teachers online or any number of teaching technologies will not function.
Location of cell phone towers is important. Major service providers tend to place them in or around major population centers for the sake of profitability. The cost for families is often prohibitive. A data plan for an average user is $40 to $50 a month, but the district has seen instances of families burning through that amount of data in a day.
“Access and the speed of access are the barriers we have to overcome,” said Technology Director Brad Modaff. “That’s especially challenging in the southwest part of the county around the Lowell and Reeseville area. That’s our hardest effected area.”
For the layman, anything less than three bars on a cell phone poses a problem.
Access is important not only during the time of COVID, but every day for the sake of equity for all students.
Jessica Johnson is the middle school/high school principal. She interacted with a number of families that were unable or had difficulty connecting to high speed Internet.
“In cases where a signal is weak or non-existent, students cannot participate in their learning virtually at all,” said Johnson. “So last spring when there was no school in the building, learning stopped for some kids. This year, when we’ve been in the building almost the entire year, that’s been a good thing, but if a student was quarantined or had to stay home for some reason, they couldn’t continue their learning.”
Thompson indicated that was one of the factors in continuing face-to-face instruction – that without it some students would be left out.
“We felt it was most important that we open our doors – that we bring kids back so everyone has access to learning,” she said.
Hotspots, devices the size of a note pad that amplify weaker signals, were one method of dealing with limited access. The district has more than 100 of the devices and they were all in use for virtual instruction. Families even shared them, or travelled to areas where they would work.
Unfortunately smaller-sized hotspots can usually support only one or two devices at a time. In cases where more coverage was needed, larger hotspots from district buses were placed in several locations, including day cares.
They do not work where a signal is weak. In such cases families picked up work and returned it to the school in the way it was done in the distant past.
Predictions for when wider access is coming are uncertain, although the latest round of economic stimulus to communities may be a source of funding. Dodge County Director of Economic Development Nate Olson is doing what he can, including applying for highly-competitive grants.
“In today’s world there are a variety of everyday functions that rely on high speed Internet service,” he said. “Obtaining reliable service is no longer a want, but a need. It is the infrastructure of the future.”
Educational applications are just a part of the problem, according to Dodge County Administrator Jim Mielke.
“Having adequate broadband coverage is important for businesses, residents looking to move here and to retain those businesses and residents that are here already,” Mielke said. “It’s an essential piece for overall enhancement to quality of life and meeting our business needs.”
“We’re dependent upon cell towers being built for there to be some sort of a plan to create access in parts of our district for learning to continue for those kids,” said Thompson. “It’s very costly.”
“That technology so far has not been built,” said Modaff. “That’s the most difficult part. The infrastructure is just not there to provide a high enough speed connection to provide these type of learning opportunities for students.”