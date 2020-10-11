Dodgeland goes virtual for elementary students

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The district has a limited number of hot spots available for families who do not have internet access. Families can contact huelsman@dodgeland.k12.wi.us or modaffb@dodgeland.k12.wi.us for more information. Families may also drive into the school grounds parking lot to access the public Wi-Fi.

Families who need assistance with meals may contact Cathy Lamb at 920-386-4404 ext. 1341.

There will be no in-person parent-teacher conferences this fall, but families are expected to receive a progress report from teachers by the end of October.

The impact on athletics is minimal at this time, but positive contacts with a team members may require the cancellation of the fall season.

"It is our fervent hope that limiting the amount of contact within our walls will result in the safe return to in-person learning later this month," the message said. "Please help us achieve this objective by limiting your exposure to others and wearing a face covering at all times. Again, thank you for your continued support."

For the school week ending Friday Oct. 9, Dodgeland reported one staff case and two student cases. One staff member was reported quarantined. Ten elementary students, 18 middle school students and 20 high school students were reported quarantined.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.