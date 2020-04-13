Dodgeland School District referendum passes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

JUNEAU – The Dodgeland School District will have updates done to the 20-year-old school after 65 percent of the voters agreed that there is a need to update the building.

The referendum question on the April 7 ballot had 950 people voting yes and 509 voting no on the unofficial results that were released on Monday.

The question asked voters to approve a $17 million referendum for district-wide facility improvements focusing on three key areas of improvement:

• EDUCATIONAL SPACES: Teaching and learning areas throughout the building

• SAFETY: Secure entry, pedestrian safety, and traffic flow

• INFRASTRUCTURE: HVAC, windows, roofs, electrical, plumbing, and energy efficiencies

“We deeply appreciate the continued support of our Dodgeland students, staff, and families, and we look forward to the next steps in improving our school district for all,” Superintendent Annette Thompson said.