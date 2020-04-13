Dodgeland School District referendum passes

JUNEAU – The Dodgeland School District will have updates done to the 20-year-old school after 65 percent of the voters agreed that there is a need to update the building.
The referendum question on the April 7 ballot had 950 people voting yes and 509 voting no on the unofficial results that were released on Monday.
The question asked voters to approve a $17 million referendum for district-wide facility improvements focusing on three key areas of improvement:
• EDUCATIONAL SPACES: Teaching and learning areas throughout the building
• SAFETY: Secure entry, pedestrian safety, and traffic flow
• INFRASTRUCTURE: HVAC, windows, roofs, electrical, plumbing, and energy efficiencies
“We deeply appreciate the continued support of our Dodgeland students, staff, and families, and we look forward to the next steps in improving our school district for all,” Superintendent Annette Thompson said.
Voters in the district last approved the original school building referendum May 9, 2000. At that time, a single building in Juneau replaced five buildings: a high school in Juneau, middle school in Reeseville and elementary schools in Lowell, Clyman and Juneau. The district had a 20-year loan that will be paid off in March.
Dodgeland sits on 50 acres which was formerly farm land. The building itself is about 192,000 square feet. Voters originally approved a $16.9 million referendum to build the school.
The new referendum will specifically help with areas that were identified in a community survey as priority projects including: renovating and adding high school technical education classrooms and labs, updating the building systems and infrastructures, improving school safety, traffic flow and district office entry, renovating classroom and learning support areas, and renovating the 4k and early childhood areas.
Design planning for the approved referendum work will begin immediately and continue through early 2021. Bidding will take place in spring 2021, with construction beginning in summer 2021 and continuing through the summer of 2022.
“The successful passage of the referendum will allow Dodgeland to position itself as a school of choice, will enhance our learning opportunities, and better prepare our students to be career ready. By addressing the infrastructures needs early we can preserve our building for future generations of learning”, said Dodgeland School Board President David Beal.
